Leighton Scheer

John and Kendra (Hermsen) Scheer, Scottsdale, Ariz., a daughter, Leighton Waverly, born May 10, 2020, 1:15 p.m., 8 pounds, 15 ounces. Siblings are Delani and Sloan, 7, and Quinn and Dalton, 4. Grandparents are Jim and Kris Scheer of Norfolk, Julie Hermsen of Norfolk and Dave Hermsen of Phoenix. Great-grandparent is Ginge Dudley of Norfolk.
Brandon and Joslynn (Roth) Clark, Norfolk, a daughter, Harley Mae, born May 14, 2020, 12:22 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 13 ounces. Grandparents are Ronnie and Penny Roth of Spencer and Scotty and Toby Clark of Ainsworth. Great-grandparents are Leo and Sherry Schulte of Bu…
Omar and Morgan (Hill) Gines, Pilger, a daughter, Layliana Mae, born May 26, 2020, 12:20 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 9 pounds, 6 ounces. Sibling is Mila, 2. Grandparents are Jesus and Rose Gines of Ohiowa and Dean Hill of Assuumption.
Matthew and Jennifer (Thiessen) Rowe, Las Vegas, a son, Spencer Phillip, born May 16, 2020, 2:31 a.m., Centennial Hills Hospital, Las Vegas, 5 pounds, 6 ounces. Grandparents are John and Betty Thiessen of Clearwater and the late Phil and Paula Rowe of Huntington, Ind.
Dillon and Allison Cunningham, Wausa, a daughter, Darby Sue, born May 17, 2020, 2 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Siblings are Dayton, 5, Dominic, 3, and Danica, 1. Grandparents are Dave and Linda Cunningham of Wausa and Martin and Jo Reynolds of Indianola, Iowa. Gre…
Logan and Samantha (Putters) Schrunk, Ewing, a son, Henry Logan, born April 26, 2020, 8:23 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 9 pounds, 1 ounce. Grandparents are Joel and Dana Putters of Stanton and Ryan and Wendi Schrunk of Ewing. Great-grandparents are Orlene North and Jack Putters, bot…
Jordan and Monta (Babule) Meyer, Bellevue, a daughter, Livija V., born April 29, 2020, 7:13 p.m., CHI Bergan Mercy, Omaha, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Grandparents are Dennis Jr. and Joan Meyer of Norfolk, Janis Babulis of Palsmane, Latvia, and Aelita Babule-Berzina of Saulkrasti, Latvia. Great-gra…
Heath and Katie (Pospisil) Burris, Elkhorn, twin sons, Theo Gifford and Rhex Steven, born May 4, 2020, 7:30 p.m. and 7:35 p.m., 6 pounds, 9 ounces, and 6 pounds, respectively. Siblings are Cohen, 7, and Finley, 2. Grandparents are Loren and Pat Burris of Norfolk and Steve and Jane Pospisil o…
Gary and Rachel Taylor, Norfolk, a daughter, Abigail Heidi, born May 6, 2020, 7:43 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 5 pounds, 15 ounces. Siblings are Gabriel, 18, Nathan, 17, Hannah, 16, Leah, 14, Timothy, 12, Samuel, 10, and Elijah, 6. Grandparents are Gary and Brenda Waters of Lincoln…