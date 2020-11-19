Leah Maple

Eric and Cady (Reinke) Maple, Neligh, a daughter, Leah Kay, born Oct. 11, 2020, 5:12 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 6 pounds, 7 ounces. Grandparents are Steve and Shannon Reinke of Pierce and Joan and the late Merlyn Maple of Orchard. Great-grandparents are Ken and Linda Peekenschneider of Pierce and Elaine Frederick of Norfolk. Great-great-grandparent is Merna Voss of Pierce. 

Ethan and Holly (King) Larson, Norfolk, a son, Talon Luke, born Oct. 16, 2020, 2:47 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Sibling is Halle, 3. Grandparents are Wayne King and Joni King, both of Norfolk, and Tim and Connie Larson of Valentine. 

Efren and Marisol (Hernandez) Meza, a son, Adriel Efren, born Oct. 12, 2020, 1:08 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Grandparents are Severo Hernandez and Edilia Martinez, and Efrain Meza and Guadalupe Esquivel, all of Norfolk. 

Derek and Amy (Chamberlin) Tesinsky, Seward, a son, Bo Louie, born Oct. 6, 2020, 12:26 p.m., Bryan Medical Center East Campus, Lincoln, 6 pounds. Sibling is Reed, 3. Grandparents are Roger and Pam Chamberlin of Norfolk and Jean and the late Louie Tesinsky of Weston. 

