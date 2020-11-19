Leah Maple

Eric and Cady (Reinke) Maple, Neligh, a daughter, Leah Kay, born Oct. 11, 2020, 5:12 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 6 pounds, 7 ounces. Grandparents are Steve and Shannon Reinke of Pierce and Joan and the late Merlyn Maple of Orchard. Great-grandparents are Ken and Linda Peekenschneider of Pierce and Elaine Frederick of Norfolk. Great-great-grandparent is Merna Voss of Pierce.
In other news
Jamieson and Samantha (Wetzler) Alexander, Plainview, a son, Parker Dale, born Nov. 9, 2020, 12:15 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 5 ounces. Grandparents are Gaylyn and Joan Alexander of Plainview, Rich Wetzler of Winner, S.D., and Michele Wetzler of Mead. Great-grandparents …
Brock and Kelly (Schulz) Stonacek, Norfolk, a son, Kian Lee, born Oct. 26, 2020, 11:03 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Sibling is Kyler, 4. Grandparents are Todd and Linda Stonacek of Pierce and Les and Paula Schulz of Lincoln. Great-grandparents are Bill and Sharo…
Bradley and Elise (Anderson) Henke, a son, Koen Bradley, born Oct. 1, 2020, 5:23 p.m., St. Paul’s Hospital, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. Sibling is Sage, 21 months. Grandparents are Betty Anderson and the late Randel Anderson of Norfolk and David and Beverly Henk…
Ethan and Holly (King) Larson, Norfolk, a son, Talon Luke, born Oct. 16, 2020, 2:47 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Sibling is Halle, 3. Grandparents are Wayne King and Joni King, both of Norfolk, and Tim and Connie Larson of Valentine.
Efren and Marisol (Hernandez) Meza, a son, Adriel Efren, born Oct. 12, 2020, 1:08 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Grandparents are Severo Hernandez and Edilia Martinez, and Efrain Meza and Guadalupe Esquivel, all of Norfolk.
Derek and Amy (Chamberlin) Tesinsky, Seward, a son, Bo Louie, born Oct. 6, 2020, 12:26 p.m., Bryan Medical Center East Campus, Lincoln, 6 pounds. Sibling is Reed, 3. Grandparents are Roger and Pam Chamberlin of Norfolk and Jean and the late Louie Tesinsky of Weston.
Gary Jensen and Riley Brockman, Pisgah, Iowa, a son, Weston Wayne, born Sept. 28, 2020, 7:03 a.m., Methodist Women’s Hospital, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Grandparents are Harold and Pam Groves of Onawa, Iowa, Gail Jensen of Pisgah, Jennifer Brockman of Omaha and Steven Brockman of St. Joseph, Mo. …
Daniel and Cassandra (Thiele) Fuhs, Madison, a daughter, Elyse Lynn, born Oct. 8, 2020, 12:30 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Siblings are Adelyn, 6, Bowen, 4, and Isla, 2. Grandparents are Gary and Mary Thiele of Clearwater and Chris and Kristin Fuhs of Riverview, …