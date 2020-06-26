Layton Stoltenberg

Cory and Darian Stoltenberg, Carroll, a son, Layton John, born June 16, 2020, 2:10 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 12 ounces. Sibling is Legend, 3. Grandparents are Verlyn and Holly Stoltenberg of Carroll. Great-grandparent is Norma Lee Stoltenberg of Norfolk.
Austin Kallhoff and Heather Schomer, a daughter, Bridger Belle, born May 20, 2020, 7:41 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds. Siblings are Brayleigh, 7, and Barrett, 5. Grandparents are Deb and Brent Sawyer of O’Neill.
Dean and Jade (Hetzler) Henery, Norfolk, a daughter, Haven Hunter, born May 16, 2020, 4:36 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 9 pounds, 3 ounces. Grandparents are Curtis and Nan Hetzler of Stanton and Joe and Cheryl Henery of Norfolk. Great-grandparents are Ernie and Gladyce Kremlacek of …
Brandon and Joslynn (Roth) Clark, Norfolk, a daughter, Harley Mae, born May 14, 2020, 12:22 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 13 ounces. Grandparents are Ronnie and Penny Roth of Spencer and Scotty and Toby Clark of Ainsworth. Great-grandparents are Leo and Sherry Schulte of Bu…
John and Kendra (Hermsen) Scheer, Scottsdale, Ariz., a daughter, Leighton Waverly, born May 10, 2020, 1:15 p.m., 8 pounds, 15 ounces. Siblings are Delani and Sloan, 7, and Quinn and Dalton, 4. Grandparents are Jim and Kris Scheer of Norfolk, Julie Hermsen of Norfolk and Dave Hermsen of Phoen…
Omar and Morgan (Hill) Gines, Pilger, a daughter, Layliana Mae, born May 26, 2020, 12:20 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 9 pounds, 6 ounces. Sibling is Mila, 2. Grandparents are Jesus and Rose Gines of Ohiowa and Dean Hill of Assuumption.
Matthew and Jennifer (Thiessen) Rowe, Las Vegas, a son, Spencer Phillip, born May 16, 2020, 2:31 a.m., Centennial Hills Hospital, Las Vegas, 5 pounds, 6 ounces. Grandparents are John and Betty Thiessen of Clearwater and the late Phil and Paula Rowe of Huntington, Ind.
Dillon and Allison Cunningham, Wausa, a daughter, Darby Sue, born May 17, 2020, 2 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Siblings are Dayton, 5, Dominic, 3, and Danica, 1. Grandparents are Dave and Linda Cunningham of Wausa and Martin and Jo Reynolds of Indianola, Iowa. Gre…
Logan and Samantha (Putters) Schrunk, Ewing, a son, Henry Logan, born April 26, 2020, 8:23 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 9 pounds, 1 ounce. Grandparents are Joel and Dana Putters of Stanton and Ryan and Wendi Schrunk of Ewing. Great-grandparents are Orlene North and Jack Putters, bot…