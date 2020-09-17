Laramie Engel

Austin and Kaidi (Wolff) Engel, Madison, a daughter, Laramie Joyce, born Aug. 24, 2020, 11:19 a.m., Columbus Community Hospital, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Grandparents are Curtis and Jamie Wolff, Sherri Wolff, Brad and Renee Stalbaumer and the late Dan Engel. Great-grandparents are Allen and Sharon Wolff, Dee Jaeke, Ray and Joyce Krings and Jim and Jeannie Engel.
Matthew and Nikki (Bennett) Kroll, Papillion, a daughter, Nora Kay, born June 13, 2020, 12:51 p.m., Mercy Omaha, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. Sibling is William, 2. Grandparents are John and Sherri Bennett of York and John and Sharlotte Kroll of Pierce. Great-grandparents are Norma Pospisil of Pierc…
Travis and Danielle (Hemmelman) Herbolsheimer, Omaha, a daughter, Paisley Jaymes, born Aug. 18, 2020, 10:32 p.m., 8 pounds, 8 ounces. Sibling is Westin, 2. Grandparents are Mike and Cindy Herbolsheimer of Stanton and Scott and Shelly Lee of Norfolk. Great-grandparents are Alice Herbolsheimer…
Derek and Brittany (Woockman) Bosler, Norfolk, a son, Tate Landon, born Aug. 28, 2020, 7:19 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Siblings are Cole, 3, Harper, 1, and Paisley, 1. Grandparents are Brian and Cindy Woockman of Stanton, Janet and Roger Cromwell of Elk Point, …
Greg and Katrina (Olmer) Brandl, Madison, a daughter, Bexley Ann, born Aug. 25, 2020, 2:37 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Sibling is Bentley, 1. Grandparents are Leonard and Carla Olmer of Norfolk and Dan and Lori Brandl of Stanton.
Tannon and Jenna Dvorak, Stuart, a daughter, Hayvn Marie, born Aug. 27, 2020, 11:59 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 13 ounces. Siblings are Marek, 13, Berkleigh, 11, Jameson, 9, Alaina, 7, Ryanne, 6, Adon, 4, and Kayson, 2. Grandparents are Mark Chohon and Susan Chohon, both …
Jared and Samantha (Williams) Hahn, Norfolk, a daughter, Kennan Everley, born Aug. 14, 2020, 7:55 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 5 ounces. Sibling is Brixton, 3. Grandparents are Dennis and Becky Hahn of Pierce, Kelli Williams of Newman Grove and Tim Williams and Deb Westerm…
Collin and April (Marty) Lewis, Lincoln, a daughter, Eilah Jo, born Aug. 4, 2020, Bryan Health, Lincoln, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Siblings are Averie, 5, and Dawsyn, 3. Grandparents are Bruce and Pam Marty of Columbus, Sherri Lewis of Norfolk and Jason Lewis of Walthill. Great-grandparents are Wal…
Max and Sarah Highland, Coal City, Ill., a daughter, Lydia June, born July 25, 2020, 7:21 p.m., OSF St. James, Pontiac, Ill., 8 pounds, 9 ounces. Grandparents are the Rev. John and Sandy Gutz of Streator, Ill., Brad Highland and Theresa Highland, both of Illinois. Great-grandparents are Merl…