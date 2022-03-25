Lane Baumann

Mack and Bailey (Rosberg) Baumann, Pierce, a son, Lane Michael, born March 19, 2022, 8:10 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. Grandparents are Mike and Kim Baumann of Pierce, Kelly Rosberg of Summertown, Tenn., Paul Rosberg of Wausa and David Williams of Knoxville, Tenn. Great-grandparents are Ron and Betty Jones of Columbia, Tenn.

