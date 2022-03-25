Lane Baumann

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY...
* Winds...Northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* Relative Humidity...As low as 15 percent.
* Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly, exhibit
extreme behavior and be very difficult to control. Outdoor
burning is not recommended.
* Affected Area...In Iowa, Monona and Harrison. In Nebraska,
Knox, Cedar, Thurston, Antelope, Pierce, Wayne, Boone,
Madison, Stanton, Cuming, Burt, Platte, Colfax, Dodge,
Washington, Butler, Saunders, Douglas, Sarpy, Seward,
Lancaster, Cass, Otoe, Saline, Jefferson, Gage, Johnson and
Pawnee.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&