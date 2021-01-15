Kyzer Garcia

Briana Garcia, Norfolk, a son, Kyzer Edwin, born Dec. 15, 2020, 8:48 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Grandparents are John and Tamara Isom of Norfolk and Salvador and Alejandra Garcia of Omaha. Great-grandparent is Jeanene Pavlik of Norfolk.
In other news
Briana Garcia, Norfolk, a son, Kyzer Edwin, born Dec. 15, 2020, 8:48 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Grandparents are John and Tamara Isom of Norfolk and Salvador and Alejandra Garcia of Omaha. Great-grandparent is Jeanene Pavlik of Norfolk.
Kevin and Kaitlinn (Nolte) Sidlinger, Norfolk, twin sons, Kayce George and Kade Douglas, born Jan. 3, 2021, 5:30 a.m. and 5:31 a.m., Mercy Bergan, Omaha, 5 pounds, 3 ounces, and 5 pounds, 6 ounces, respectively. Sibling is Kohen, 2. Grandparents are Ken and Kathy Sidlinger of Stanton and Bob…
Ryan and Kendra (Dinkel) Mitteis, Verdigre, a daughter, Beckett Elaine, born Dec. 22, 2020, 12:42 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Grandparents are John and Cindy Dinkel of Norfolk and Reneé and Kreg Mitteis of Orchard. Great-grandparents are Renita and Arvid Erb of…
Ed and Katie (King) Bossard, Tilden, a son, Cooper Kenneth, born Dec. 10, 2020, 4:37 p.m., Women’s Methodist, Omaha, 6 pounds, 5 ounces. Siblings are Kinslee, 9, Logan, 8, Oliver, 3, and June, 2. Grandparents are Ken and Cindy Bossard of Tilden and Steve and Betty King of Newman Grove. Great…
Justice and Gabrielle (Day) Ingraham, a son, Emmett, born Jan. 1, 2021, 7:02 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Grandparents are Laurel Cleveland and Shawn Ingraham, both of Kearney, Suzanne Gormley of Hastings and Duane Day of Hildreth.
Curtis and Amanda (Hofer) Brandt, Norfolk, a son, Kolt Michael, born Dec. 3, 2020, 1:08 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 7 ounces. Sibling is Carter, 5. Grandparents are Harlan and Leann Brandt of Oakdale, Konrad Hofer of Brunswick and the late Mary Hofer.
Jay and Alexandra (Heng) Reicks, a daughter, Sawyer Jean, born Dec. 13, 2020, 5:35 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Grandparents are Sandy Heng of Omaha and Monty and Teri Reicks of Petersburg. Great-grandparent is Helen Reicks of Petersburg.
Chris and Melissa (Johnson) Blum, Norfolk, a son, Huxley Andrew, born Dec. 21, 2020, 10:46 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Siblings are Elijah, 17, Kadence, 14, and Jocelyn, 7. Grandparents are Robbie and Kathy Johnson of Beemer, Deb and Mike Feauto of Madison, Gary…
Jeff and Julie (Gall) Johnson, Norfolk, a son, Cairo Turner, born Dec. 22, 2020, 8:02 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 9 pounds, 14 ounces. Siblings are Maya, 12, Kennedy, 10, and Xavier, 2. Grandparents are Arlen and Marla Gall of Hadar and Dennis and Barb Johnson of Norfolk. Great-gra…