Kyzer Garcia

Briana Garcia, Norfolk, a son, Kyzer Edwin, born Dec. 15, 2020, 8:48 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Grandparents are John and Tamara Isom of Norfolk and Salvador and Alejandra Garcia of Omaha. Great-grandparent is Jeanene Pavlik of Norfolk. 

Tags

In other news

Kyzer Garcia

Kyzer Garcia

Briana Garcia, Norfolk, a son, Kyzer Edwin, born Dec. 15, 2020, 8:48 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Grandparents are John and Tamara Isom of Norfolk and Salvador and Alejandra Garcia of Omaha. Great-grandparent is Jeanene Pavlik of Norfolk. 

Kayce and Kade Sidlinger

Kayce and Kade Sidlinger

Kevin and Kaitlinn (Nolte) Sidlinger, Norfolk, twin sons, Kayce George and Kade Douglas, born Jan. 3, 2021, 5:30 a.m. and 5:31 a.m., Mercy Bergan, Omaha, 5 pounds, 3 ounces, and 5 pounds, 6 ounces, respectively. Sibling is Kohen, 2. Grandparents are Ken and Kathy Sidlinger of Stanton and Bob…

Beckkett Mitteis

Beckkett Mitteis

Ryan and Kendra (Dinkel) Mitteis, Verdigre, a daughter, Beckett Elaine, born Dec. 22, 2020, 12:42 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Grandparents are John and Cindy Dinkel of Norfolk and Reneé and Kreg Mitteis of Orchard. Great-grandparents are Renita and Arvid Erb of…

Cooper Bossard

Cooper Bossard

Ed and Katie (King) Bossard, Tilden, a son, Cooper Kenneth, born Dec. 10, 2020, 4:37 p.m., Women’s Methodist, Omaha, 6 pounds, 5 ounces. Siblings are Kinslee, 9, Logan, 8, Oliver, 3, and June, 2. Grandparents are Ken and Cindy Bossard of Tilden and Steve and Betty King of Newman Grove. Great…

Emmett Ingraham

Emmett Ingraham

Justice and Gabrielle (Day) Ingraham, a son, Emmett, born Jan. 1, 2021, 7:02 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Grandparents are Laurel Cleveland and Shawn Ingraham, both of Kearney, Suzanne Gormley of Hastings and Duane Day of Hildreth. 

Kolt Brandt

Kolt Brandt

Curtis and Amanda (Hofer) Brandt, Norfolk, a son, Kolt Michael, born Dec. 3, 2020, 1:08 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 7 ounces. Sibling is Carter, 5. Grandparents are Harlan and Leann Brandt of Oakdale, Konrad Hofer of Brunswick and the late Mary Hofer. 

Sawyer Reicks

Sawyer Reicks

Jay and Alexandra (Heng) Reicks, a daughter, Sawyer Jean, born Dec. 13, 2020, 5:35 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Grandparents are Sandy Heng of Omaha and Monty and Teri Reicks of Petersburg. Great-grandparent is Helen Reicks of Petersburg.

Huxley Blum

Huxley Blum

Chris and Melissa (Johnson) Blum, Norfolk, a son, Huxley Andrew, born Dec. 21, 2020, 10:46 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Siblings are Elijah, 17, Kadence, 14, and Jocelyn, 7. Grandparents are Robbie and Kathy Johnson of Beemer, Deb and Mike Feauto of Madison, Gary…

Cairo Johnson

Cairo Johnson

Jeff and Julie (Gall) Johnson, Norfolk, a son, Cairo Turner, born Dec. 22, 2020, 8:02 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 9 pounds, 14 ounces. Siblings are Maya, 12, Kennedy, 10, and Xavier, 2. Grandparents are Arlen and Marla Gall of Hadar and Dennis and Barb Johnson of Norfolk. Great-gra…