Curtis and Amanda (Hofer) Brandt, Norfolk, a son, Kolt Michael, born Dec. 3, 2020, 1:08 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 7 ounces. Sibling is Carter, 5. Grandparents are Harlan and Leann Brandt of Oakdale, Konrad Hofer of Brunswick and the late Mary Hofer. 

Emmett Ingraham

Justice and Gabrielle (Day) Ingraham, a son, Emmett, born Jan. 1, 2021, 7:02 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Grandparents are Laurel Cleveland and Shawn Ingraham, both of Kearney, Suzanne Gormley of Hastings and Duane Day of Hildreth. 

Kolt Brandt

Sawyer Reicks

Jay and Alexandra (Heng) Reicks, a daughter, Sawyer Jean, born Dec. 13, 2020, 5:35 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Grandparents are Sandy Heng of Omaha and Monty and Teri Reicks of Petersburg. Great-grandparent is Helen Reicks of Petersburg.

Huxley Blum

Chris and Melissa (Johnson) Blum, Norfolk, a son, Huxley Andrew, born Dec. 21, 2020, 10:46 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Siblings are Elijah, 17, Kadence, 14, and Jocelyn, 7. Grandparents are Robbie and Kathy Johnson of Beemer, Deb and Mike Feauto of Madison, Gary…

Cairo Johnson

Jeff and Julie (Gall) Johnson, Norfolk, a son, Cairo Turner, born Dec. 22, 2020, 8:02 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 9 pounds, 14 ounces. Siblings are Maya, 12, Kennedy, 10, and Xavier, 2. Grandparents are Arlen and Marla Gall of Hadar and Dennis and Barb Johnson of Norfolk. Great-gra…

Noah Prusa

Damian and Ila (Jaber) Prusa, Maple Valley, Wash., a daughter, Noah Marie, born Dec. 19, 2020, Overland Medical Hospital, Bellevue, Wash., 9 pounds, 1 ounce. Grandparents are Longin and Julie Prusa of Norfolk and Eli and Diane Jaber of Homosassa, Fla. Great-grandparents are Robert and Darlen…

Natasha Wissink

Joshua and Aleisha (Fuhrman) Wissink, Hull, Iowa, a daughter, Natasha Jean, born Dec. 17, 2020, 12:38 p.m., Sioux Center Health, Sioux Center, Iowa, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Siblings are Vanessa, 8, and Royce, 6. Grandparents are Shawn and Leigh Fuhrman of Norfolk and Doyle and Jeanette Wissink …

Tolson Johnson

Nolan and Rebecca (Higby) Johnson, Madison, a son, Tolson Richard, born Nov. 23, 2020, 6:20 p.m., Columbus Community Hospital, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Sibling is Treighton, 10. Grandparents are Mark and Karla Higby of Madison, Richard Johnson of Battle Creek and Kathy Johnson of Ralston. Great-…

Jack Lanman

Brad and Alexis (Hupp) Lanman, Norfolk, a son, Jack Matthew, born Dec. 18, 2020, 12:46 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 9 ounces. Sibling is Bennett, 2. Grandparents are Matt and Kris Hupp and Jim and Colleen Lanman, all of Norfolk. Great-grandparents are Tony and Maureen Wess…