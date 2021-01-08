Kolt Brandt

Curtis and Amanda (Hofer) Brandt, Norfolk, a son, Kolt Michael, born Dec. 3, 2020, 1:08 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 7 ounces. Sibling is Carter, 5. Grandparents are Harlan and Leann Brandt of Oakdale, Konrad Hofer of Brunswick and the late Mary Hofer.
Justice and Gabrielle (Day) Ingraham, a son, Emmett, born Jan. 1, 2021, 7:02 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Grandparents are Laurel Cleveland and Shawn Ingraham, both of Kearney, Suzanne Gormley of Hastings and Duane Day of Hildreth.
Jay and Alexandra (Heng) Reicks, a daughter, Sawyer Jean, born Dec. 13, 2020, 5:35 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Grandparents are Sandy Heng of Omaha and Monty and Teri Reicks of Petersburg. Great-grandparent is Helen Reicks of Petersburg.
Chris and Melissa (Johnson) Blum, Norfolk, a son, Huxley Andrew, born Dec. 21, 2020, 10:46 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Siblings are Elijah, 17, Kadence, 14, and Jocelyn, 7. Grandparents are Robbie and Kathy Johnson of Beemer, Deb and Mike Feauto of Madison, Gary…
Jeff and Julie (Gall) Johnson, Norfolk, a son, Cairo Turner, born Dec. 22, 2020, 8:02 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 9 pounds, 14 ounces. Siblings are Maya, 12, Kennedy, 10, and Xavier, 2. Grandparents are Arlen and Marla Gall of Hadar and Dennis and Barb Johnson of Norfolk. Great-gra…
Damian and Ila (Jaber) Prusa, Maple Valley, Wash., a daughter, Noah Marie, born Dec. 19, 2020, Overland Medical Hospital, Bellevue, Wash., 9 pounds, 1 ounce. Grandparents are Longin and Julie Prusa of Norfolk and Eli and Diane Jaber of Homosassa, Fla. Great-grandparents are Robert and Darlen…
Joshua and Aleisha (Fuhrman) Wissink, Hull, Iowa, a daughter, Natasha Jean, born Dec. 17, 2020, 12:38 p.m., Sioux Center Health, Sioux Center, Iowa, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Siblings are Vanessa, 8, and Royce, 6. Grandparents are Shawn and Leigh Fuhrman of Norfolk and Doyle and Jeanette Wissink …
Nolan and Rebecca (Higby) Johnson, Madison, a son, Tolson Richard, born Nov. 23, 2020, 6:20 p.m., Columbus Community Hospital, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Sibling is Treighton, 10. Grandparents are Mark and Karla Higby of Madison, Richard Johnson of Battle Creek and Kathy Johnson of Ralston. Great-…
Brad and Alexis (Hupp) Lanman, Norfolk, a son, Jack Matthew, born Dec. 18, 2020, 12:46 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 9 ounces. Sibling is Bennett, 2. Grandparents are Matt and Kris Hupp and Jim and Colleen Lanman, all of Norfolk. Great-grandparents are Tony and Maureen Wess…