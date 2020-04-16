Kix Paulsen

Jarrod and Amanda (Schumacher) Paulsen, Meadow Grove, a son, Kix Arlo, born April 8, 2020, 4:43 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 10 pounds, 12 ounces. Siblings are Nox, 4, and Lux, 3. Grandparents are Ron and Cindy Paulsen of Meadow Grove, Ed and Missy Hoppe of Osmond and Tracey Schumacher of Hoskins. Great-grandparents are Deloris Rutten of Albion, Rita Wragge of Pierce, Roger and JoAnn Paulsen of Emerson, Butch and Sandy Schumacher of Hadar and Lawney Hoppe of Wausa.
Wayne and Jenna (Calhoon) Jarecki, a son, Lane William, born April 8, 2020, 7:51 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Siblings are Leah, 5, and Mason, 3. Grandparents are Doug and Cinda Calhoon of Norfolk and Tom and Sheri Jarecki of Lindsay. Great-grandparents are Leon…
Lucas and Audrey (Miller) Ahrens, Seward, a son, Hayden Don, born February 14, 2020, 5:46 p.m., Seward Memorial Hospital, Seward, 9 pounds, 1 ounce. Grandparents are Mark and Sue Miller of Madison and Danny and Sueann Ahrens of Seward. Great-grandparent is Darlene Freudenburg of Madison.
Cory and Amber Lenton, Norfolk, a son, Lincoln Alan, born April 2, 2020, 8:58 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 12 ounces.
Jared and Karisa (Beutler) Roberts, Davey, a daughter, Rhya Mae, born April 1, 2020, 12:12 p.m., Bryan Hospital, Lincoln, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Siblings are Kyler, 6, and Kayson, 3. Grandparents are Jeff and Konnie Beutler of Norfolk and Paul and Brenda Roberts of Carroll. Great-grandparents a…
Trevor and Alyssa (Krier) Bertsch, Norfolk, a son, Jonah Alan, born March 2, 2020, 8:42 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 11 ounces. Sibling is Jude, 1. Grandparents are Rick and Judy Krier of Sioux City, Iowa, and Thomas and Lisa Bertsch of Norfolk. Great-grandparents are Ceci…
Cody and Manndi (Miller) Silhacek, Pierce, a daughter, Mavvis Myrlee, born April 1, 2020, 3:19 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 6 ounces. Grandparents are Noah and Tammy Roberts of Spirit Lake, Iowa, and Heath and Nadine Murray of Pierce. Great-grandparents are Jean and Lonnie…
Andrew and Katie (Koole) Wurdeman, Norfolk, a daughter, Kayla Joy, born March 24, 2020, 2:58 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 5 pounds, 3 ounces. Grandparents are Kelvin and Joyce Wurdeman of Wayne and Neal and Kay Koole of Maurice, Iowa. Great-grandparents are Glennadine Barker of Wayn…
Tyler and Ashley (Kathol) Hefner, Norfolk, a son, Trey, born March 22, 2020, 12:48 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds. Sibling is Hunter, 18 months. Grandparents are Bill and Julie Hefner of Coleridge and Kevin and Jackie Kathol of Hartington. Great-grandparents are Elroy and Car…