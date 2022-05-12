Kennedy Lenton

Cory and Amber (Johnson) Lenton, Norfolk, a daughter, Kennedy Rose, born May 1, 2022, 6:59 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 11 ounces. Sibling is Lincoln, 2. Grandparents are Colleen Lenton of Lincoln and Kurt Johnson of Stuart.

Tags

In other news

Remingtyn Dickau

Remingtyn Dickau

Tyler and Ellie (Geyer) Dickau, Norfolk, a daughter, Remingtyn Ann, born Feb. 5, 2022, 12:47 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Grandparents are Ken and Chris Geyer of Humphrey and Dave and Laraine Gutshall of Norfolk. Great-grandparents are Bob and Marion Geyer and La…

Kennedy Lenton

Kennedy Lenton

Cory and Amber (Johnson) Lenton, Norfolk, a daughter, Kennedy Rose, born May 1, 2022, 6:59 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 11 ounces. Sibling is Lincoln, 2. Grandparents are Colleen Lenton of Lincoln and Kurt Johnson of Stuart.