Kailani Artigas

Juan Artigas Jr. and Brandy Suhr, Norfolk, a daughter, Kailani Kimber, born Aug. 18, 2020, 7:48 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Siblings are Braxton Artigas, 5, ZahMyra Artigas, 4, and Mavrick Artigas, 2. Grandparents are Thomas Suhr and Susie Vizcarrondo, both of Norfolk. Great-grandparent is Dennis Suhr of Elgin. Great-grandparent is Julia Vizcarrondo of Madera, Calif.

Collin and April (Marty) Lewis, Lincoln, a daughter, Eilah Jo, born Aug. 4, 2020, Bryan Health, Lincoln, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Siblings are Averie, 5, and Dawsyn, 3. Grandparents are Bruce and Pam Marty of Columbus, Sherri Lewis of Norfolk and Jason Lewis of Walthill.

Max and Sarah Highland, Coal City, Ill., a daughter, Lydia June, born July 25, 2020, 7:21 p.m., OSF St. James, Pontiac, Ill., 8 pounds, 9 ounces. Grandparents are the Rev. John and Sandy Gutz of Streator, Ill., Brad Highland and Theresa Highland, both of Illinois.

Nicholas and Stephanie (Goodwill) Sullivan, Norfolk, a daughter, Emilia Marie, born Aug. 1, 2020, 2:43 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Grandparents are Jeff and Mary Goodwill of Jamestown, N.Y., Heidi Anderson of Pilger and Todd Sullivan of Norfolk. 

The Rev. Jonathan and Danielle Jahnke, Fort Dodge, Iowa, a daughter Everlee Susan, born July 29, 2020, 6:47 a.m., Unity Point Health, Fort Dodge, 6 pounds, 7 ounces. Grandparents are Dan and Susan Harstad of Norfolk and the Rev. Clark and Susan Jahnke of West Fargo, N.D.

Juan Artigas Jr. and Brandy Suhr, Norfolk, a daughter, Kailani Kimber, born Aug. 18, 2020, 7:48 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Siblings are Braxton Artigas, 5, ZahMyra Artigas, 4, and Mavrick Artigas, 2. Grandparents are Thomas Suhr and Susie Vizcarrondo, both of Nor…

Todd and Krista (Bjelland) Moran, Omaha, twins, daughter Josephine Grace and son Barrett Bjelland, born July 2, 2020, 11:31 a.m. and 11:33 a.m., Methodist Women's Hospital, Omaha, 4 pounds, 15 ounces, and 4 pounds, 4 ounces respectively. Grandparents are Rhoda Bjelland of Hadar, Charles Miller of Omaha and Kathy Miller of Norfolk.

Eustin and Ashley (Juracek) Frisch, Norfolk, a son, Rhyatt, born July 16, 2020, 8:04 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 6 pounds, 5 ounces. Grandparents are Terri Flege and Brian Arent of Norfolk, Reggie and Valisa Juracek of Creighton and Amanda Diaz of Columbus.

Bailey and Jami Legate, Norfolk, a daughter, Laekyn Kay, born Aug. 14, 2020, 8:46 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Siblings are Bentley, 4, and Emersyn, 2. Grandparents are Ron and Kim Bilstein of Battle Creek and Brian and Teresa Legate of Neligh.

Christopher and Marie (Bolin) Waldrop, Norfolk, a daughter, Brooksie Diane, born Aug. 13, 2020, 4:39 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Grandparents are Diane and Kevin Bolin of Eagle, Donnie Waldrop of Rome, Ga., and Tina Heavin of Summerville, Ga.