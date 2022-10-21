Joel and Renata (Tuckova) Osborne, Omaha, a daughter, Josephine Osborne, born Oct. 4, 2022, 7:42 a.m., Women’s Methodist Hospital, Omaha, 5 pounds, 14 ounces. Sibling is Parker. Grandparents are Michael and Kathy Osborne of Norfolk and Jaroslav and Nadezda Tuckovi of Bridlicna, Czech Republic. Great-grandparents are Frantisek and Nadezda Zaviskovi of Bridlicna, Czech Republic.
Matthew and Rebecca (Waltke) Bode, La Vista, a son, Jackson David, born Oct. 12, 2022, 11:27 p.m., Methodist Women’s Hospital, Omaha, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Sibling is Vivian, 3. Grandparents are Cindy and the late David Waltke of Beatrice and David and Michelle Bode of Norfolk. Great-grandpare…
Michael and Kristi (Petersen) Doty, Brunswick, a daughter, Harper Jean, born Sept. 29, 2022, 7:32 a.m., Avery St. Anthony’s Hospital, O’Neill, 5 pounds, 12 ounces. Siblings are Addison, 11, and Autumn, 14 months. Grandparents are Kevin and Carolyn Petersen of Brunswick, Jean Doty of Orchard …
Justin and Amber (Dibbert) Moon, a son, Clinton Theodore-Eugene, born Oct. 6, 2022, 4:41 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Siblings are Alexia, 7, and Hayley, 2. Grandparents are Marty and Alejandra Dibbert of Randolph, Marsha Dibbert of Plainview and Tammi and Danie…
Tanner Sorensen and Emily Heineman, Omaha, a son, Lyle, born Oct. 3, 2022, 9:15 a.m., CHI Health Lakeside, Omaha, 10 pounds, 4 ounces. Sibling is Arvid, 1. Grandparents are Debbie Deming of Norfolk, Greg Heineman of Lee’s Summit, Mo., Janet and Ken Sorensen of Omaha and the late Mary Ann Sor…