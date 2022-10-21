Josephine Osborne

Joel and Renata (Tuckova) Osborne, Omaha, a daughter, Josephine Osborne, born Oct. 4, 2022, 7:42 a.m., Women’s Methodist Hospital, Omaha, 5 pounds, 14 ounces. Sibling is Parker. Grandparents are Michael and Kathy Osborne of Norfolk and Jaroslav and Nadezda Tuckovi of Bridlicna, Czech Republic. Great-grandparents are Frantisek and Nadezda Zaviskovi of Bridlicna, Czech Republic.

Tags

In other news

Jackson Bode

Matthew and Rebecca (Waltke) Bode, La Vista, a son, Jackson David, born Oct. 12, 2022, 11:27 p.m., Methodist Women’s Hospital, Omaha, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Sibling is Vivian, 3. Grandparents are Cindy and the late David Waltke of Beatrice and David and Michelle Bode of Norfolk. Great-grandpare…

Harper Doty

Michael and Kristi (Petersen) Doty, Brunswick, a daughter, Harper Jean, born Sept. 29, 2022, 7:32 a.m., Avery St. Anthony’s Hospital, O’Neill, 5 pounds, 12 ounces. Siblings are Addison, 11, and Autumn, 14 months. Grandparents are Kevin and Carolyn Petersen of Brunswick, Jean Doty of Orchard …

Clinton Moon

Justin and Amber (Dibbert) Moon, a son, Clinton Theodore-Eugene, born Oct. 6, 2022, 4:41 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Siblings are Alexia, 7, and Hayley, 2. Grandparents are Marty and Alejandra Dibbert of Randolph, Marsha Dibbert of Plainview and Tammi and Danie…

Lyle Heineman

Tanner Sorensen and Emily Heineman, Omaha, a son, Lyle, born Oct. 3, 2022, 9:15 a.m., CHI Health Lakeside, Omaha, 10 pounds, 4 ounces. Sibling is Arvid, 1. Grandparents are Debbie Deming of Norfolk, Greg Heineman of Lee’s Summit, Mo., Janet and Ken Sorensen of Omaha and the late Mary Ann Sor…