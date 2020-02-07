Jade Anson

Anthony and Erin (Miller) Vogel, Stanton, a daughter, Brooklyn Grace, born Dec. 21, 2019, 1:39 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Grandparents are Mark and Sue Miller of Madison and Bobbie Kai and Terry Vogel of Norfolk. Great-grandparents are Darlene Freudenburg of M…