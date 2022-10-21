Jackson Bode

Matthew and Rebecca (Waltke) Bode, La Vista, a son, Jackson David, born Oct. 12, 2022, 11:27 p.m., Methodist Women’s Hospital, Omaha, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Sibling is Vivian, 3. Grandparents are Cindy and the late David Waltke of Beatrice and David and Michelle Bode of Norfolk. Great-grandparents are Beth Waltke and Lois Moore, both of Beatrice, and Genny Hyatt of Norfolk.
Tanner Sorensen and Emily Heineman, Omaha, a son, Lyle, born Oct. 3, 2022, 9:15 a.m., CHI Health Lakeside, Omaha, 10 pounds, 4 ounces. Sibling is Arvid, 1. Grandparents are Debbie Deming of Norfolk, Greg Heineman of Lee’s Summit, Mo., Janet and Ken Sorensen of Omaha and the late Mary Ann Sor…
Joel and Renata (Tuckova) Osborne, Omaha, a daughter, Josephine Osborne, born Oct. 4, 2022, 7:42 a.m., Women’s Methodist Hospital, Omaha, 5 pounds, 14 ounces. Sibling is Parker. Grandparents are Michael and Kathy Osborne of Norfolk and Jaroslav and Nadezda Tuckovi of Bridlicna, Czech Republi…
Michael and Kristi (Petersen) Doty, Brunswick, a daughter, Harper Jean, born Sept. 29, 2022, 7:32 a.m., Avery St. Anthony’s Hospital, O’Neill, 5 pounds, 12 ounces. Siblings are Addison, 11, and Autumn, 14 months. Grandparents are Kevin and Carolyn Petersen of Brunswick, Jean Doty of Orchard …
