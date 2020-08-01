Isla Gaughenbaugh

Collin and Shantell (Sporleder) Gaughenbaugh, Norfolk, a daughter, Isla Mae, born July 21, 2020, 5:52 a.m., Faith Regional Heatlh Services, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Sibling is Blaine, 2. Grandparents are Kathy Sporleder of Pierce, Gene and Penny Sporleder of Pierce, Mike and Cathy Sunderman of Norfolk and Woody and Jamie Gaughenbaugh of Upton, Wyo. Great-grandparents are Betty Krueger of Pierce, Mary Sporleder of Pierce, Clark and Sandi Gaughenbaugh of O'Neill and Rich and Shirley Sunderman of Chambers.
Jeff and Kendra (Cornell) Holtz, Bloomfield, a daughter, Hannah Kristine, born July 15, 2020, 5:06 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. Grandparents are Kristine Cornell and the late Richard Cornell of Newport and Leslie and Deborah Holtz of Bloomfield.
Wade and Joy Carmichael, Norfolk, a son, Calvin Earl, born July 14, 2020, 5:21 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 5 ounces. Siblings are Griffin and Spencer. Grandparents are Paul and Joyce Saunders of Wayne and Dick and Lynette Carmichael of Norfolk.
Mark and Tamy (Gronenthal) Bohac, Leigh, a son, Luke Landon, born July 10, 2020, 7:56 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Siblings are Andrew, 11, Eli, 10, and Adam, 6. Grandparents are Jim and Lois Gronenthal of Humphrey. Great-grandparent is Ruth Schumacher of Madison.
Austin Kallhoff and Heather Schomer, a daughter, Bridger Belle, born May 20, 2020, 7:41 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds. Siblings are Brayleigh, 7, and Barrett, 5. Grandparents are Deb and Brent Sawyer of O’Neill.
Cory and Darian Stoltenberg, Carroll, a son, Layton John, born June 16, 2020, 2:10 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 12 ounces. Sibling is Legend, 3. Grandparents are Verlyn and Holly Stoltenberg of Carroll. Great-grandparent is Norma Lee Stoltenberg of Norfolk.