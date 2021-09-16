Hudson Peplinkski

Kyle and Lindsay (Peterson) Peplinkski, Norfolk, a son, Hudson Jeffrey, born Aug. 17, 2021, 6:16 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Grandparents are Tim and Jean Peterson and David and Mischelle Hancock, all of Osceola. Great-grandparents are Robert and Harriet Peterson of Osceola.
Nate and Janeen (Stuthman) Tacey, Topeka, Kan., a daughter, Camilla Faith, born Sept. 9, 2021, 11:31 a.m., St. Francis hospital, Topeka, 8 pounds, 9 ounces. Sibling is Imre, 5. Grandparents are Warren and Sheila Stuthman of Norfolk and Bill and Janie Nottage-Tacey of Hastings.
Wade and Joy Carmichael, Norfolk, a daughter, Ruby Ellen, born Sept. 8, 2021, 9:51 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Siblings are Griffin, Spencer and Calvin. Grandparents are Paul and Joyce Saunders of Wayne and Dick and Lynette Carmichael of Norfolk.
Richard and Jody (Silhacek) Reed, Hoskins, a daughter, Evelyn Jean, born Sept. 3, 2021, 5:21 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds. Grandparents are Norma and Roger Reed of Norfolk and Randy and Sandy Silhacek of Pierce. Great-grandparents are Delilah Karel of Norfolk and JoAnn Hans…
Aaron and Jessica (Wragge) Lueth, Wayne, a daughter, Weslie Skye, born Sept. 11, 2021, 9:18 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Siblings are Delilah, 6, Gracie, 5, and Ivy, 3. Grandparents are Lloyd Wragge of Norfolk, Renee and Bill Tjaden of Wayne and Jolene and the l…
Cody and Maggie Wragge, Papillion, a son, Barrett Allan, born Sept. 13, 2021, 5:40 a.m., Nebraska Medical Center, Omaha, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Siblings are Brooks, 3, and Abel, 1. Grandparents are Lloyd Wragge of Norfolk, Renee and Bill Tjaden of Wayne and Kelly and Jim Kingsley of Bellevue. Gr…