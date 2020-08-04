Holt Woita

Eric and Katie (Goetzinger) Woita, Plainview, a son, Holt James, born July 24, 2020, 3:48 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 4 ounces. Sibling is Kerrigan, 1. Grandparents are Chad and LaNette Goetzinger of Plainview and Jan and the late Gary Woita of Atkinson. Great-grandparents are Dee Goetzinger and Larry and Mary Petersen, all of Plainview, and Dorothy Barlean of David City.
Josh “Punch” and Stephanie (Owens) Henn, Norfolk, a daughter, Gabrielle Aliyah, born July 18, 2020, 6:56 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Sibling is Maveryk, 2. Grandparents are Randy and Lori Owens of Carroll, Connie Henn of Battle Creek and Harold Henn Jr. of Peter…
Collin and Shantell (Sporleder) Gaughenbaugh, Norfolk, a daughter, Isla Mae, born July 21, 2020, 5:52 a.m., Faith Regional Heatlh Services, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Sibling is Blaine, 2. Grandparents are Kathy Sporleder of Pierce, Gene and Penny Sporleder of Pierce, Mike and Cathy Sunderman of N…
Justin and Kayla (Wamberg) Lackas, Wausa, a daughter, Hannah Lynn, born July 3, 2020, 8:06 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Sibling is Zoey, 3. Grandparents are Roger and Cathy Wamberg of Wausa and Brian and Marcie Lackas of Yankton. Great-grandparents are Eldon and …
Jeff and Kendra (Cornell) Holtz, Bloomfield, a daughter, Hannah Kristine, born July 15, 2020, 5:06 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. Grandparents are Kristine Cornell and the late Richard Cornell of Newport and Leslie and Deborah Holtz of Bloomfield.
Wade and Joy Carmichael, Norfolk, a son, Calvin Earl, born July 14, 2020, 5:21 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 5 ounces. Siblings are Griffin and Spencer. Grandparents are Paul and Joyce Saunders of Wayne and Dick and Lynette Carmichael of Norfolk.
Mark and Tamy (Gronenthal) Bohac, Leigh, a son, Luke Landon, born July 10, 2020, 7:56 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Siblings are Andrew, 11, Eli, 10, and Adam, 6. Grandparents are Jim and Lois Gronenthal of Humphrey. Great-grandparent is Ruth Schumacher of Madison.
Matthew and Melinda Wragge, Humphrey, a daughter, Kennedy Ann, born June 29, 2020, 12:22 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 6 pounds, 4 ounces. Siblings are Mackenzie, 15, Zackary, 14, Logan, 9, and Tayah, 4. Grandparents are Jo Petersen of Albion, Arlen Petersen of Norfolk, Kandi Wragge …
Matthew and Marisela Hahne, Norfolk, a son, Major Duane, born June 18, 2020, 4:08 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds. Siblings are Marshall, Makayla and Maeya. Grandparents are Tylynne and Michael Bauer of Norfolk, Roger Hahne and Jodi and Dean Benson, all of Coleridge. Great-gra…