Henry Schrunk

Logan and Samantha (Putters) Schrunk, Ewing, a son, Henry Logan, born April 26, 2020, 8:23 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 9 pounds, 1 ounce. Grandparents are Joel and Dana Putters of Stanton and Ryan and Wendi Schrunk of Ewing. Great-grandparents are Orlene North and Jack Putters, both of Norfolk. Great-great-grandparents are Janell Hobbs of Ewing and Larry and Cecelia Schrunk of Atkinson.
Jordan and Monta (Babule) Meyer, Bellevue, a daughter, Liviya V., born April 29, 2020, 7:13 p.m., CHI Bergan Mercy, Omaha, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Grandparents are Dennis Jr. and Joan Meyer of Norfolk, Janis Babulis of Palsmane, Latvia, and Aelita Babule-Berzina of Saulkrasti, Latvia. Great-gra…
Heath and Katie (Pospisil) Burris, Elkhorn, twin sons, Theo Gifford and Rhex Steven, born May 4, 2020, 7:30 p.m. and 7:35 p.m., 6 pounds, 9 ounces, and 6 pounds, respectively. Siblings are Cohen, 7, and Finley, 2. Grandparents are Loren and Pat Burris of Norfolk and Steve and Jane Pospisil o…
Gary and Rachel Taylor, Norfolk, a daughter, Abigail Heidi, born May 6, 2020, 7:43 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 5 pounds, 15 ounces. Siblings are Gabriel, 18, Nathan, 17, Hannah, 16, Leah, 14, Timothy, 12, Samuel, 10, and Elijah, 6. Grandparents are Gary and Brenda Waters of Lincoln…
Austin Belger and Jordan Hilliges, a daughter, Journee, born May 1, 2020, 12:39 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 9 ounces. Grandparents are Jacque and Patton Thun of Randolph, Dan and Sherri Hilliges of Stanton, Brandy and Jason Seagren of Wausa and Todd Maben of Boone, Iowa. …
Allen and Ragina (Keeler) Kuchar, Madison, a son, Liam Victor, born April 13, 2020, 3:54 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 9 pounds, 1 ounce. Siblings are Payton, 11, Ella, 3, and Emmett, 2. Grandparents are James and Joyce Kuchar of Norfolk, Will and Linda Kuchar of Meadow Grove and Jos…
Jordan and Katie (Miller) Uehling, Norfolk, a daughter, Jayde Randi, born April 28, 2020, 6:37 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Sibling is Laikyn, 4. Grandparents are Pam and Randy Miller and Tricia and Jason Uehling, all of Norfolk. Great-grandparents are Barb Mille…
Patrick and Alexandria (Hawthorne) Noble, Norfolk, a son, Hoss Wesley Dean, born April 18, 2020, 6:03 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 9 pounds, 6 ounces. Siblings are LilyAnn, 6, and Charlotte, 2. Grandparents are Thomas and Romona Noble of Norfolk and Kent and Theresa Hawthorne of Bat…
Johnathan and Jennifer (Gatien) Heitman, Norfolk, a daughter, Dani Rae, born April 24, 2020, 8:03 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 9 pounds. Sibling is Owyn, 2. Grandparents are Lisa Heitman of Norfolk and Lance and Carol Gatien of South Lake Tahoo, Calif.