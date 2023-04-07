Havyn Peplinkski

Kyle and Lindsay (Peterson) Peplinski, Norfolk, a daughter, Havyn Rae, born March 24, 2023, 7:16 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Sibling is Hudson, 1. Grandparents are Tim and Jean Peterson and David and Mischelle Hancock, all of Osceola. Great-grandparents are Robert and Harriet Peterson of Osceola.
Tags
In other news
Riley and Abby (Beller) Knake, Norfolk, a son, Beckett Riley, born April 2, 2023, 9:35 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 6 ounces. Sibling is Callum, 1. Grandparents are Casey and Wanda Knake and Jeff and Karla Beller, all of Norfolk. Great-grandparents are Marlene Boecker of C…
Kyle and Lindsay (Peterson) Peplinski, Norfolk, a daughter, Havyn Rae, born March 24, 2023, 7:16 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Sibling is Hudson, 1. Grandparents are Tim and Jean Peterson and David and Mischelle Hancock, all of Osceola. Great-grandparents are Robe…
Blake and Riley (Applegate) Anderson, Elgin, a son, Liam Leslie, born March 26, 2023, 2:23 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 9 pounds, 1 ounce. Grandparents are Bruce and Joanne Anderson of Elgin and John and Angela Skurka of Glen Ellyn, Ill. Great-grandparents are Dale and Mary Nielsen …
Max and Sarah Highland, Missouri, a daughter, Faith Fay, born Feb. 26, 2023, 6:41 p.m., Women’s Hospital, Columbia, Mo., 8 pounds, 15 ounces. Sibling is Lydia, 2. Grandparents are Brad Highland, Theresa Feehan and John and Sandy Gutz, all of Illinois. Great-grandparents are Merlyn and Irene …
Eric and Lauren (Arnett) Hoffmann, Pierce, a son, Jack Alois, born March 31, 2023, 9:17 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 10 pounds, 3 ounces. Grandparents are Gerry and Jeanette Hoffmann of Pierce and Bob and Kathy Arnett of Hershey. Great-grandparent is Vivian Munsen of Hershey.