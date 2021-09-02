Harper Crosby

Josh and Bethany (Sojka) Crosby, Norfolk, a daughter, Harper Peyton, born Aug. 24, 2021, 7:18 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Sibling is Kinley, 2. Grandparents are Todd and Wendy Crosby and Tom and Patty Sojka, all of Norfolk. Great-grandparents are Don and Kathy Tomka of West Point, Katherine Sojka of Albion, Marge Landes of Telford, Pa., and Marylyn Crosby of Norfolk. Great-great-grandparent is Gladys Tomka of Dodge. 

Derek and Emily (Becker) Rowe, Dunbar, a son, Asher Dean, born Aug. 8, 2021, 8:30 a.m., Bryan East, Lincoln, 8 pounds, 13 ounces. Sibling is Dake, 1. Grandparents are Randy and Ginger Rowe of Syracuse and Dean and Ruth Becker of Vermillion, S.D. 