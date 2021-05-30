Harlow Niles

Nick Niles and BreeAnna Meyer, Norfolk, a daughter, Harlow Jean, born May 16, 2021, 9:13 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds. Siblings are Colton, 8, Brentley, 7, and Quintyn, 5. Grandparents are Lori Meyer of Norfolk, Skip Meyer of Tilden, Karen Niles and Chris Niles.
In other news
Mitchell and Allison (Booras) Wieser, a son, Benson William, born May 21, 2021, 7:41 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 9 pounds, 7 ounces. Sibling is Briar, 22 months. Grandparents are Andrew and Kristy Booras of Norfolk and Steve and Karen Wieser of Humphrey. Great-grandparents are Mary…
Jonathan and Myriah (Santistevan) Straetker, a daughter, Ashlynn Mae, born May 13, 2021, 4:20 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Grandparents are Karol and Tracy Santistevan of Casper, Wyo., and Bernard and Marjory Straetker of Morrill.
AJ and Morgan (Obermiller) Spanel, Omaha, a son, Brooks Alan, born May 11, 2021, 5:07 p.m., Women’s Methodist Hospital, Omaha, 9 pounds, 5 ounces. Grandparents are Dwayne and Torri Obermiller and Jim and Ronda Spanel, all of Norfolk.
Dustin and Melissa (Sackschewsky) Schock, Fullerton, a daughter, Freya Eva, born May 10, 2021, 4:15 p.m., Memorial Community Hospital, Aurora, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Sibling is Everly, 3. Grandparents are Wayne and Cheryl Sackschewsky of York and Roman and Wilma Schock of Norfolk. Great-grandpa…
Chris and Macey (Gronenthal) Martinson, Norfolk, a son, Camden Maddux, born April 20, 2021, 7:49 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Grandparents are Carl and the late Kim Martinson of Pierce and Tim and Joanne Gronenthal of rural Platte Center. Great-grandparents are…
Mitchell and Jolene (French) Miller, Omaha, a son, Eston Joseph, born April 23, 2021, 7:35 a.m., Methodist Women’s Hospital, Omaha, 6 pounds, 6 ounces. Grandparents are Jan and Dayla Miller of Omaha and Patrick and Karla French of Battle Creek. Great-grandparents are Danny and Donna Smith of…
Aaron and Dana (Dickes) Steffen, Hartington, a daughter, Lennyx, born April 29, 2021, 8:28 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 9 pounds, 1 ounce. Siblings are JJ, 2, and Cooper, 1. Grandparents are Gene and Sue Dickes and Matt and Kathie Dresden, all of Hartington.
Chad and Chandra (Zohner) Wurdeman, Madison, a daughter, Wilhelmina, born April 26, 2021, 3:48 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 7 ounces. Sibling is Adrianna, 11. Grandparents are Bill and JoAnn Zohner of Norfolk and Jim Wurdeman of Verdigre. Great-grandparents are Willard and…