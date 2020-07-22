Hannah Lackas

Justin and Kayla (Wamberg) Lackas, Wausa, a daughter, Hannah Lynn, born July 3, 2020, 8:06 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Sibling is Zoey, 3. Grandparents are Roger and Cathy Wamberg of Wausa and Brian and Marcie Lackas of Yankton. Great-grandparents are Eldon and Betty Fink of Wausa, Dale Wamberg of Wausa, Viv Lackas of Norfolk and Terry and Georgene Allen of San Diego, Calif. Great-great-grandparent is Lee Peterson of Norfolk.
Jeff and Kendra (Cornell) Holtz, Bloomfield, a daughter, Hannah Kristine, born July 15, 2020, 5:06 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. Grandparents are Kristine Cornell and the late Richard Cornell of Newport and Leslie and Deborah Holtz of Bloomfield.
Wade and Joy Carmichael, Norfolk, a son, Calvin Earl, born July 14, 2020, 5:21 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 5 ounces. Siblings are Griffin and Spencer. Grandparents are Paul and Joyce Saunders of Wayne and Dick and Lynette Carmichael of Norfolk.
Mark and Tamy (Gronenthal) Bohac, Leigh, a son, Luke Landon, born July 10, 2020, 7:56 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Siblings are Andrew, 11, Eli, 10, and Adam, 6. Grandparents are Jim and Lois Gronenthal of Humphrey. Great-grandparent is Ruth Schumacher of Madison.
Matthew and Melinda Wragge, Humphrey, a daughter, Kennedy Ann, born June 29, 2020, 12:22 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 6 pounds, 4 ounces. Siblings are Mackenzie, 15, Zackary, 14, Logan, 9, and Tayah, 4. Grandparents are Jo Petersen of Albion, Arlen Petersen of Norfolk, Kandi Wragge …
Matthew and Marisela Hahne, Norfolk, a son, Major Duane, born June 18, 2020, 4:08 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds. Siblings are Marshall, Makayla and Maeya. Grandparents are Tylynne and Michael Bauer of Norfolk, Roger Hahne and Jodi and Dean Benson, all of Coleridge. Great-gra…
Austin Kallhoff and Heather Schomer, a daughter, Bridger Belle, born May 20, 2020, 7:41 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds. Siblings are Brayleigh, 7, and Barrett, 5. Grandparents are Deb and Brent Sawyer of O’Neill.
Cory and Darian Stoltenberg, Carroll, a son, Layton John, born June 16, 2020, 2:10 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 12 ounces. Sibling is Legend, 3. Grandparents are Verlyn and Holly Stoltenberg of Carroll. Great-grandparent is Norma Lee Stoltenberg of Norfolk.
Dean and Jade (Hetzler) Henery, Norfolk, a daughter, Haven Hunter, born May 16, 2020, 4:36 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 9 pounds, 3 ounces. Grandparents are Curtis and Nan Hetzler of Stanton and Joe and Cheryl Henery of Norfolk. Great-grandparents are Ernie and Gladyce Kremlacek of …