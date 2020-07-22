Hannah Holtz

Dean and Jade (Hetzler) Henery, Norfolk, a daughter, Haven Hunter, born May 16, 2020, 4:36 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 9 pounds, 3 ounces. Grandparents are Curtis and Nan Hetzler of Stanton and Joe and Cheryl Henery of Norfolk. Great-grandparents are Ernie and Gladyce Kremlacek of …