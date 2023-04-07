Daniel and Cassandra (Thiele) Fuhs, Madison, a son, Gavin Christopher, born March 23, 2023, 5:41 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Siblings are Adelyn, 8, Bowen, 6, Isla, 4, and Elyse, 2. Grandparents are Marlene Barnes of Fort Dodge, Iowa, and Francis Fuhs of Davenport, Iowa.
Riley and Abby (Beller) Knake, Norfolk, a son, Beckett Riley, born April 2, 2023, 9:35 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 6 ounces. Sibling is Callum, 1. Grandparents are Casey and Wanda Knake and Jeff and Karla Beller, all of Norfolk. Great-grandparents are Marlene Boecker of C…
Kyle and Lindsay (Peterson) Peplinski, Norfolk, a daughter, Havyn Rae, born March 24, 2023, 7:16 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Sibling is Hudson, 1. Grandparents are Tim and Jean Peterson and David and Mischelle Hancock, all of Osceola. Great-grandparents are Robe…
Blake and Riley (Applegate) Anderson, Elgin, a son, Liam Leslie, born March 26, 2023, 2:23 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 9 pounds, 1 ounce. Grandparents are Bruce and Joanne Anderson of Elgin and John and Angela Skurka of Glen Ellyn, Ill. Great-grandparents are Dale and Mary Nielsen …
Max and Sarah Highland, Missouri, a daughter, Faith Fay, born Feb. 26, 2023, 6:41 p.m., Women’s Hospital, Columbia, Mo., 8 pounds, 15 ounces. Sibling is Lydia, 2. Grandparents are Brad Highland, Theresa Feehan and John and Sandy Gutz, all of Illinois. Great-grandparents are Merlyn and Irene …
Eric and Lauren (Arnett) Hoffmann, Pierce, a son, Jack Alois, born March 31, 2023, 9:17 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 10 pounds, 3 ounces. Grandparents are Gerry and Jeanette Hoffmann of Pierce and Bob and Kathy Arnett of Hershey. Great-grandparent is Vivian Munsen of Hershey.