Gabrielle Henn

Josh “Punch” and Stephanie (Owens) Henn, Norfolk, a daughter, Gabrielle Aliyah, born July 18, 2020, 6:56 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Sibling is Maveryk, 2. Grandparents are Randy and Lori Owens of Carroll, Connie Henn of Battle Creek and Harold Henn Jr. of Petersburg. Great-grandparents are Cliff and Marlee Burbach of Randolph and Keith Owens of Carroll. 

Jeff and Kendra (Cornell) Holtz, Bloomfield, a daughter, Hannah Kristine, born July 15, 2020, 5:06 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. Grandparents are Kristine Cornell and the late Richard Cornell of Newport and Leslie and Deborah Holtz of Bloomfield. 

Wade and Joy Carmichael, Norfolk, a son, Calvin Earl, born July 14, 2020, 5:21 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 5 ounces. Siblings are Griffin and Spencer. Grandparents are Paul and Joyce Saunders of Wayne and Dick and Lynette Carmichael of Norfolk. 

Mark and Tamy (Gronenthal) Bohac, Leigh, a son, Luke Landon, born July 10, 2020, 7:56 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Siblings are Andrew, 11, Eli, 10, and Adam, 6. Grandparents are Jim and Lois Gronenthal of Humphrey. Great-grandparent is Ruth Schumacher of Madison. 

Matthew and Melinda Wragge, Humphrey, a daughter, Kennedy Ann, born June 29, 2020, 12:22 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 6 pounds, 4 ounces. Siblings are Mackenzie, 15, Zackary, 14, Logan, 9, and Tayah, 4. Grandparents are Jo Petersen of Albion, Arlen Petersen of Norfolk, Kandi Wragge …

