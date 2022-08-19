Gabriel Kyncl

Paul Manager and Audrey (Hoesing) Kyncl, Norfolk, a son, Gabriel, born July 26, 2022, 3:36 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 9 pounds, 1 ounce. Siblings are Jordon, 32, Jared, 31, Jade, 30, Joshua, 29, and Jacob, 27. Grandparents are Elmer and Jane Hoesing of Coleridge and Ardell and Marsha Kyncl of Newman Grove. Great-grandparents are Fintan and Mary Jane Hoesing of Newcastle and Frances Hochstein of Yankton.
Colby and Alexandra (Moore) Wolff, Stanton, a daughter, Haven Nicole, born July 27, 2022, 4:11 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Sibling is Hudson, 1. Grandparents are Bea and Ken Moore of Oakland, Shad Wolff of Stanton and Stephanie Wolff of Norfolk.
Jamieson and Samantha (Wetzler) Alexander, Plainview, a son, Banx Rilyn, born Aug. 7, 2022, 7:05 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 10 ounces. Sibling is Parker, 1. Grandparents are Gaylyn and Joan Alexander of Plainview, Michele and Doug Patocka of Colon and Rich Wetzler of Win…
Chris and Missy (Classen) Braun, Humphrey, a son, Asher Allen, born June 13, 2022, 3:24 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 11 ounces. Siblings are Gage, 14, Grace, 12, Olivia, 10, Lainey, 8, Reid, 6, and Blaise, 4. Grandparents are Dick and Sally Classen and Gary and Barb Braun,…
Adam and Danielle (Wurdeman) Rosenkrans, Pierce, a son, Radley Adam, born July 19, 2022, 8:56 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 13 ounces. Siblings are Octavia, 4, and Oaklyn, 2. Grandparents are Kelvin and Joyce Wurdeman of Wayne and Vic and Norma Pickering of Lynch.
Trent and Kayla (Siedschlag) Ellis, Norfolk, a son, Miles, born Aug. 4, 2022, 5:52 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Sibling is Lane, 4. Grandparents are Kendal and Char Siedschlag of Norfolk and Tim and Judy Ellis of Kansas City, Mo.