Falynn Jensen

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...LOW TEMPERATURES OF 31 TO 35 DEGREES ALONG WITH CALM WIND WILL RESULT IN FROST FORMATION. * WHERE...NEAR AND NORTH OF A CRETE TO LINCOLN TO PLATTSMOUTH TO RED OAK LINE. * WHEN...FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM CDT FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST COULD DAMAGE SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF LEFT UNCOVERED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. &&