Falynn Jensen

Cody and Carli (Wilson) Jensen, Norfolk, a daughter, Falynn Rae, born Sept. 20, 2020, 11:20 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 6 pounds, 6 ounces. Sibling is Lincoln, 2. Grandparents are Daniel Jensen of Norfolk, Robin Jensen of Pierce and Daniel and Janette Wilson of Kilgore, Texas. Great-grandparents are Lelan and Maggie Pearcy of Council Bluffs, Iowa.
Andy and Kara (Koehler) Johnson, St. Louis, Mo., a daughter, Kollins Tarrant, born Sept. 26, 2020, 5:33 a.m., Mercy Medical Center, St. Louis, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Siblings are Koen, 6, and Kaelyn, 3. Grandparents are Russ and Karla Koehler of Wausa and Mark and Deb Johnson of Norfolk. Great-g…
Colby and Abbie (Lewis) Freudenburg, Battle Creek, a daughter, Willa Rae, born Sept. 24, 2020, 7:25 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 12 ounces. Siblings are Lydia, 6, Parker, 4, and Nora, 2. Grandparents are Jim and Jane Lewis and Jim and Ann Freudenburg, all of Madison. Great…
Cody and Christine (Pfeifer) Knapp, Madison, a son, Dawson Robert, born Sept. 8, 2020, 2:09 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Siblings are Aubree, 5, and Maiya, 3. Grandparents are Terry and Jane Pfeifer and Robert and Carol Knapp, all of Madison. Great-grandparent is …
Matt Blevins and Nicole Ravenelle, Norfolk, a son, Cameron Jay, born Sept. 16, 2020, 8:56 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 13 ounces. Sibling is Taylor, 9. Grandparents are Paul and Maureen Ravenelle and Jay and Christy Blevins, all of Norfolk. Great-grandparents are Rosemarie…
Shanan and Rachel Fuhrman, Crete, a son, Cameron Edward, born Sept. 15, 2020, 12:55 p.m., Bryan Hospital, Lincoln, 10 pounds, 3 ounces. Siblings are Eleanora, 8, and Grace, 1. Grandparents are Ralph and Julie Snyder of Lincoln and Shawn and Leigh Fuhrman of Norfolk. Great-grandparents are Ly…
Matthew and Nikki (Bennett) Kroll, Papillion, a daughter, Nora Kay, born June 13, 2020, 12:51 p.m., Mercy Omaha, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. Sibling is William, 2. Grandparents are John and Sherri Bennett of York and John and Sharlotte Kroll of Pierce. Great-grandparents are Norma Pospisil of Pierc…
Austin and Kaidi (Wolff) Engel, Madison, a daughter, Laramie Joyce, born Aug. 24, 2020, 11:19 a.m., Columbus Community Hospital, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Grandparents are Curtis and Jamie Wolff, Sherri Wolff, Brad and Renee Stalbaumer and the late Dan Engel. Great-grandparents are Allen and Sharo…
Travis and Danielle (Hemmelman) Herbolsheimer, Omaha, a daughter, Paisley Jaymes, born Aug. 18, 2020, 10:32 p.m., 8 pounds, 8 ounces. Sibling is Westin, 2. Grandparents are Mike and Cindy Herbolsheimer of Stanton and Scott and Shelly Lee of Norfolk. Great-grandparents are Alice Herbolsheimer…