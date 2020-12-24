Ezra Shoop

Matthew and Emily (Novak) Shoop, Norfolk, a son, Ezra Jay, born Dec. 18, 2020, 7:49 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Siblings are Eden, 6, and Max, 1. Grandparents are Kristina and Phil Shoop of Norfolk, Shelley Comstock of Omaha and Brandon Novak of Yankton. Great-grandparents are Kay and Steve Allen of Norfolk, Janet and Pat Beacom of Osmond and Janice and Larry Novak of Verdigre.
Joshua and Aleisha (Fuhrman) Wissink, Hull, Iowa, a daughter, Natasha Jean, born Dec. 17, 2020, 12:38 p.m., Sioux Center Health, Sioux Center, Iowa, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Siblings are Vanessa, 8, and Royce, 6. Grandparents are Shawn and Leigh Fuhrman of Norfolk and Doyle and Jeanette Wissink …
Nolan and Rebecca (Higby) Johnson, Madison, a son, Tolson Richard, born Nov. 23, 2020, 6:20 p.m., Columbus Community Hospital, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Sibling is Treighton, 10. Grandparents are Mark and Karla Higby of Madison, Richard Johnson of Battle Creek and Kathy Johnson of Ralston. Great-…
Brad and Alexis (Hupp) Lanman, Norfolk, a son, Jack Matthew, born Dec. 18, 2020, 12:46 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 9 ounces. Sibling is Bennett, 2. Grandparents are Matt and Kris Hupp and Jim and Colleen Lanman, all of Norfolk. Great-grandparents are Tony and Maureen Wess…
Chase and Whitney (Johnson) Heinold, Essex, Iowa, a son, Bodhi Patrick, born Dec. 11, 2020, 1:14 p.m., Methodist Women’s Hospital, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Siblings are Gwen, 4, and Blair, 2. Grandparents are Howard and Christy Johnson and Jeff and Lynn Heinold, all of Essex. Great-grandparents ar…
Jayde Bomar, Norfolk, a daughter, Taytum, born Dec. 3, 2020, 5:25 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Siblings are Sage, 15, Reina, 14, Maci, 10, Bailey, 5. Grandparents are Pam and Vince Lieb of Lincoln and Kevin Bomar of Norfolk. Great-grandparents are Jim and Velda L…
Micah and Jadrianne (Lippman) Smith, Chadron, a daughter, Rowyn Ronnie, born Nov. 3, 2020, 10:19 p.m., Chadron Community Hospital, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Sibling is Joslyn, 2. Grandparents are Ron and VerJean Lippman of Norfolk and Brad and Pam Smith of Tuscon, Ariz. Great-grandparent is Barb H…
Kevin and Lisa (Connot) Kowalski, Norfolk, a daughter, Taya Annette, born Nov. 19, 2020, 5:37 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Siblings are Kash, 4, and Coy, 3. Grandparents are Linda Connot of Valentine and Ken and Jean Kowalski of Loup City. Great-grandparent is C…
Patrick and Elizabeth (Connealy) Meuret, Norfolk, a son, Leo Vincent, born Nov. 16, 2020, 8:25 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Sibling is Lilly Anne, 1. Grandparents are Michael and Mary Meuret of Norfolk and Joe and Carla Connealy of Bellevue. Great-grandparents ar…