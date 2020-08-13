Everlee Barnes

Jeremy and Kayla Barnes, Pierce, a daughter, Everlee Kae, born Aug. 11, 2020, 8:23 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 10 pounds, 2 ounces. Sibling is Harlee, 4. Grandparents are Sharon Johnson of Pierce, Roland Barnes of Wausa and Bill and Cathy Thierolf of Wausa. Great-grandparent is Corolyn Zavadil of Crofton.
In other news
Jeremy and Kayla Barnes, Pierce, a daughter, Everlee Kae, born Aug. 11, 2020, 8:23 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 10 pounds, 2 ounces. Sibling is Harlee, 4. Grandparents are Sharon Johnson of Pierce, Roland Barnes of Wausa and Bill and Cathy Thierolf of Wausa. Great-grandparent is Cor…
Caleb Henry and Micaela Lardy, Norfolk, a daughter, Hadley Jo, born July 10, 2020, 3:07 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Grandparents are Mike and Jolynn Lardy of Norfolk, Michelle Henry of Stanton and Pete Henry of Wahoo.
Kolby and Kristin (Mareno) Koehlmoos, Fort Myers, Fla., a daughter, Kora Eve, born Aug. 5, 2020, 1:47 a.m., HealthPark Medical Center, Fort Myers, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Grandparents are Gary and Kathy Koehlmoos of Pilger and Frank and Anna Mareno of Milwaukee, Wis. Great-grandparent is Eva La…
Jace and Jordan (Jensen) Nelson, Norfolk, a son, Elijah James, born Aug. 5, 2020, 7:40 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 13 ounces. Siblings are Aiden, 7, Gracelynn, 4, and Melody, 1. Grandparents are Staci and Grant Hurlbert of Norfolk, Cory and Tina Jensen of Kearney and Terr…
Ryan and Erin (Danielson) Henrickson, Omaha, a daughter, Dorothy Grace, born July 31, 2020, 1:29 p.m., Lakeside Hospital, Omaha, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Sibling is Evelyn, 3. Grandparents are John and Jean Danielson of Omaha, Pam Henrickson of Norfolk and the late Steve Henrickson. Great-grandp…
Timothy “TJ” and Jessica (Acosta) Farrar, Niobrara, a son, Thomas Gerald, born July 29, 2020, 10:02 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. Sibling is Sofia, 8. Grandparents are Oliveria Gonzalez and Tim and Annie Farrar, all of Norfolk. Great-grandparents are Barb Farrar o…
Anton and Sara (Eiler) Anderson, Battle Creek, a son, Calvin Jack, born July 16, 2020, 10:05 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 13 ounces. Siblings are Coleman, 6, Savannah, 3, and Sierra, 2. Grandparents are Sally and the late Jack Eiler of Ponca and Mike and Carma Anderson of …
Josh “Punch” and Stephanie (Owens) Henn, Norfolk, a daughter, Gabrielle Aliyah, born July 18, 2020, 6:56 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Sibling is Maveryk, 2. Grandparents are Randy and Lori Owens of Carroll, Connie Henn of Battle Creek and Harold Henn Jr. of Peter…
Eric and Katie (Goetzinger) Woita, Plainview, a son, Holt James, born July 24, 2020, 3:48 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 4 ounces. Sibling is Kerrigan, 1. Grandparents are Chad and LaNette Goetzinger of Plainview and Jan and the late Gary Woita of Atkinson. Great-grandparent…