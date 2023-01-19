Eden Jarvis

Nathan and Rachel (Leise) Jarvis, Lincoln, a daugther, Eden Rose, born Jan. 4, 2023, Bryan Hospital, Lincoln, 6 pounds, 1 ounce. Grandparents are Larry and Mary Leise and Bill and Loralie Jarvis, all of Norfolk.

Derek and Morgan (Hauser) Schlote, Norfolk, a son, Bryson, born Jan. 12, 2023, 8:45 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Sibling is Payton, 3. Grandparents are Eddie and Amy Bomar, Merlin and Pam Schlote and Scott and Roni Hauser. 