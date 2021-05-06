Easton Miller

Mitchell and Jolene (French) Miller, Omaha, a son, Easton Joseph, born April 23, 2021, 7:35 a.m., Methodist Women’s Hospital, Omaha, 6 pounds, 6 ounces. Grandparents are Jan and Dayla Miller of Omaha and Patrick and Karla French of Battle Creek. Great-grandparents are Danny and Donna Smith of Battle Creek.
Chris and Macey (Gronenthal) Martinson, Norfolk, a son, Camden Maddux, born April 20, 2021, 7:49 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Grandparents are Carl and the late Kim Martinson of Pierce and Tim and Joanne Gronenthal of rural Platte Center.
Aaron and Dana (Dickes) Steffen, Hartington, a daughter, Lennyx, born April 29, 2021, 8:28 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 9 pounds, 1 ounce. Siblings are JJ, 2, and Cooper, 1. Grandparents are Gene and Sue Dickes and Matt and Kathie Dresden, all of Hartington.
Chad and Chandra (Zohner) Wurdeman, Madison, a daughter, Wilhelmina, born April 26, 2021, 3:48 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 7 ounces. Sibling is Adrianna, 11. Grandparents are Bill and JoAnn Zohner of Norfolk and Jim Wurdeman of Verdigre. Great-grandparents are Willard and…
Josh and Kaylene (Curtis) Apfel, Norfolk, a daughter, Brinley James, born April 22, 2021, 11:43 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds. Siblings are Kinsley, 6, Kaydence, 4, and Blake, 2. Grandparents are Robb and Dorene Curtis and Darren and Bonnie Apfel, all of Norfolk. Great-grand…
Kevin and Miranda (Montgomery) Hild, Neligh, a son, Bryden William, born April 14, 2021, 4:45 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Siblings are Cheyney, 4, and Peysyn, 2. Grandparents are Darell Montgomery and LuRae Montgomery, both of Creighton, and Cindy Hild and the l…
Travis and Rachel (Kettelhake) Kleensang, Hoskins, a son, Connor Michael, born March 31, 2021, 8:37 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 1 ounces. Sibling is Lauren, 2. Grandparents are Harold and Diane Kettelhake of Elk Creek and Randy and Rhonda Kleensang of Hoskins.
Jason and Brittany (Pederson) Frisch, Hoskins, a daughter Lucyle, born April 12, 2021, 4:41 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Siblings are Brody, 5, and Calan, 3. Grandparents are Brad and Patricia Lewis, Robert and Julie Frisch, all of Norfolk, and James Pederson of…
Eric and Callie (Nelson) Haselhorst, Elgin, a daughter, Alyssa Jo, born March 2, 2021, 9:24 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 6 pounds, 8 ounces. Sibling is Bryce, 2. Grandparents are Craig and Carla Nelson of Newman Grove and Gary and Lucille Haselhorst of Randolph. Great-grandparent is…