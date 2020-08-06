Dorothy Henrickson

Ryan and Erin (Danielson) Henrickson, Omaha, a daughter, Dorothy Grace, born July 31, 2020, 1:29 p.m., Lakeside Hospital, Omaha, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Sibling is Evelyn, 3. Grandparents are John and Jean Danielson of Omaha, Pam Henrickson of Norfolk and the late Steve Henrickson. Great-grandparents are Dale and Dorothy Uttecht of Norfolk.

Josh “Punch” and Stephanie (Owens) Henn, Norfolk, a daughter, Gabrielle Aliyah, born July 18, 2020, 6:56 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Sibling is Maveryk, 2. Grandparents are Randy and Lori Owens of Carroll, Connie Henn of Battle Creek and Harold Henn Jr. of Peter…

Jeff and Kendra (Cornell) Holtz, Bloomfield, a daughter, Hannah Kristine, born July 15, 2020, 5:06 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. Grandparents are Kristine Cornell and the late Richard Cornell of Newport and Leslie and Deborah Holtz of Bloomfield. 

Wade and Joy Carmichael, Norfolk, a son, Calvin Earl, born July 14, 2020, 5:21 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 5 ounces. Siblings are Griffin and Spencer. Grandparents are Paul and Joyce Saunders of Wayne and Dick and Lynette Carmichael of Norfolk. 