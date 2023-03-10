Desiray Asmus

Derek and Kayla (Loberg) Asmus, Pierce, a daughter, Desiray, born March 9, 2023, 8:43 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Sibling is Dana, 2. Grandparents are Dean and Cami Asmus of Pierce and Tim and Lisa Loberg of Hartington. Great-grandparents are Donna Asmus of Pierce, Alan and Donna Murphy of Battle Creek, Lorna Loberg of Wayne, Patti Loeffler of Yankton, Larry Loeffler of Volin, S.D., and Jackie Watcher of Kearney. Great-great-grandparent is Elaine Murphy of Battle Creek.