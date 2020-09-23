Dawson Knapp

Cody and Christine (Pfeifer) Knapp, Madison, a son, Dawson Robert, born Sept. 8, 2020, 2:09 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Siblings are Aubree, 5, and Maiya, 3. Grandparents are Terry and Jane Pfeifer and Robert and Carol Knapp, all of Madison. Great-grandparent is Norma Knapp of Norfolk.
Shanan and Rachel Fuhrman, Crete, a son, Cameron Edward, born Sept. 15, 2020, 12:55 p.m., Bryan Hospital, Lincoln, 10 pounds, 3 ounces. Siblings are Eleanora, 8, and Grace, 1. Grandparents are Ralph and Julie Snyder of Lincoln and Shawn and Leigh Fuhrman of Norfolk. Great-grandparents are Ly…
Matt Blevins and Nicole Ravenelle, Norfolk, a son, Cameron Jay, born Sept. 16, 2020, 8:56 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 13 ounces. Sibling is Taylor, 9. Grandparents are Paul and Maureen Ravenelle and Jay and Christy Blevins, all of Norfolk. Great-grandparents are Rosemarie…
Austin and Kaidi (Wolff) Engel, Madison, a daughter, Laramie Joyce, born Aug. 24, 2020, 11:19 a.m., Columbus Community Hospital, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Grandparents are Curtis and Jamie Wolff, Sherri Wolff, Brad and Renee Stalbaumer and the late Dan Engel. Great-grandparents are Allen and Sharo…
Matthew and Nikki (Bennett) Kroll, Papillion, a daughter, Nora Kay, born June 13, 2020, 12:51 p.m., Mercy Omaha, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. Sibling is William, 2. Grandparents are John and Sherri Bennett of York and John and Sharlotte Kroll of Pierce. Great-grandparents are Norma Pospisil of Pierc…
Travis and Danielle (Hemmelman) Herbolsheimer, Omaha, a daughter, Paisley Jaymes, born Aug. 18, 2020, 10:32 p.m., 8 pounds, 8 ounces. Sibling is Westin, 2. Grandparents are Mike and Cindy Herbolsheimer of Stanton and Scott and Shelly Lee of Norfolk. Great-grandparents are Alice Herbolsheimer…
Derek and Brittany (Woockman) Bosler, Norfolk, a son, Tate Landon, born Aug. 28, 2020, 7:19 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Siblings are Cole, 3, Harper, 1, and Paisley, 1. Grandparents are Brian and Cindy Woockman of Stanton, Janet and Roger Cromwell of Elk Point, …
Greg and Katrina (Olmer) Brandl, Madison, a daughter, Bexley Ann, born Aug. 25, 2020, 2:37 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Sibling is Bentley, 1. Grandparents are Leonard and Carla Olmer of Norfolk and Dan and Lori Brandl of Stanton.
Tannon and Jenna Dvorak, Stuart, a daughter, Hayvn Marie, born Aug. 27, 2020, 11:59 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 13 ounces. Siblings are Marek, 13, Berkleigh, 11, Jameson, 9, Alaina, 7, Ryanne, 6, Adon, 4, and Kayson, 2. Grandparents are Mark Chohon and Susan Chohon, both …