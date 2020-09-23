Dawson Knapp

Cody and Christine (Pfeifer) Knapp, Madison, a son, Dawson Robert, born Sept. 8, 2020, 2:09 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Siblings are Aubree, 5, and Maiya, 3. Grandparents are Terry and Jane Pfeifer and Robert and Carol Knapp, all of Madison. Great-grandparent is …