Dawson Daake

Austin and Erica Dover-Daake, Madison, a son, Dawson Thomas, born July 2, 2022, 2:36 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 9 pounds, 8 ounces. Sibling is Dutton, 1. Grandparents are Robert and Ann Dover, Jim Daake and Tracy Daake, all of Norfolk.
Austin and Alicia Wingate, Norfolk, a daughter, Amelia, born June 30, 2022, 1:53 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 5 pounds, 15 ounces. Grandparents are Stacey Weddell and Ismael Alvarez, both of Norfolk, and Mike and Trish Wingate of Key Largo, Fla.
Ben and Brittnee (Weeder) Terrill, Norfolk, a son, Mason Drew born June 27, 2022, 1:21 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 4 ounces. Sibling is Logan, 3. Grandparents are Terry and Nancy Terrill of Pierce and Dan and Connie Weeder of Osmond. Great-grandparent is Annabell Weeder o…