Dawson Allum

Andy and Kara (Koehler) Johnson, St. Louis, Mo., a daughter, Kollins Tarrant, born Sept. 26, 2020, 5:33 a.m., Mercy Medical Center, St. Louis, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Siblings are Koen, 6, and Kaelyn, 3. Grandparents are Russ and Karla Koehler of Wausa and Mark and Deb Johnson of Norfolk. Great-g…