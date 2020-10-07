Dawson Allum

Dustin Allum and Amanda Field, Norfolk, a son, Dawson, born Sept. 24, 2020, 7:25 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 7 ounces. Siblings are Raesha, 14, Daxon, 5, and Deegan, 4. Grandparents are Dawn and Shannon Rowley of Fort Worth, Texas, Kevin Allum of Mount Vernon, S.D., and Sherrie Allum of Colome, S.D.
Dan and Samantha (Ambroz) Richmond, Alexandria, Va., a daughter, Chloe Grace, born Oct. 3, 2020, 8 pounds, 5 ounces. Grandparents are Michael Ambroz of Phoenix, Ariz., and Lucy Ambroz of Richmond, Va.
Blake O’Connor and Salena Swanson, Meadow Grove, a son, Charles, born Sept. 30, 2020, 12:17 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Siblings are Kamdyn, 11, Jordyn, 10, Scarlett, 3, and Jyrnee, 2. Grandparents are Marcia Johnson of Norfolk, Roger and Tami Swanson of Omaha,…
Cody and Carli (Wilson) Jensen, Norfolk, a daughter, Falynn Rae, born Sept. 20, 2020, 11:20 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 6 pounds, 6 ounces. Sibling is Lincoln, 2. Grandparents are Daniel Jensen of Norfolk, Robin Jensen of Pierce and Daniel and Janette Wilson of Kilgore, Texas. Grea…
Andy and Kara (Koehler) Johnson, St. Louis, Mo., a daughter, Kollins Tarrant, born Sept. 26, 2020, 5:33 a.m., Mercy Medical Center, St. Louis, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Siblings are Koen, 6, and Kaelyn, 3. Grandparents are Russ and Karla Koehler of Wausa and Mark and Deb Johnson of Norfolk. Great-g…
Colby and Abbie (Lewis) Freudenburg, Battle Creek, a daughter, Willa Rae, born Sept. 24, 2020, 7:25 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 12 ounces. Siblings are Lydia, 6, Parker, 4, and Nora, 2. Grandparents are Jim and Jane Lewis and Jim and Ann Freudenburg, all of Madison. Great…
Cody and Christine (Pfeifer) Knapp, Madison, a son, Dawson Robert, born Sept. 8, 2020, 2:09 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Siblings are Aubree, 5, and Maiya, 3. Grandparents are Terry and Jane Pfeifer and Robert and Carol Knapp, all of Madison. Great-grandparent is …
Matt Blevins and Nicole Ravenelle, Norfolk, a son, Cameron Jay, born Sept. 16, 2020, 8:56 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 13 ounces. Sibling is Taylor, 9. Grandparents are Paul and Maureen Ravenelle and Jay and Christy Blevins, all of Norfolk. Great-grandparents are Rosemarie…
Shanan and Rachel Fuhrman, Crete, a son, Cameron Edward, born Sept. 15, 2020, 12:55 p.m., Bryan Hospital, Lincoln, 10 pounds, 3 ounces. Siblings are Eleanora, 8, and Grace, 1. Grandparents are Ralph and Julie Snyder of Lincoln and Shawn and Leigh Fuhrman of Norfolk. Great-grandparents are Ly…