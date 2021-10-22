Kimberleigh Moore, Norfolk, a son, David Randall, born Oct. 13, 2021, 8:23 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 5 pounds, 13 ounces. Grandparents are Chris (Lisa) Moore of Norfolk and Allison Kropf and Nicholas Smith of Omaha.

Benjamin and Nicole (Meyer) Kirby, Norfolk, twins, daughters Kaitlyn and Brooklyn, born Oct. 7, 2021, 12:18 p.m. and 12:19 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 5 pounds, 4 ounces and 5 pounds and 9 ounces. Siblings are Braxton, 10, Lauryn, 6 and Andrew, 4. Grandparents are Mike and Mary Kir…