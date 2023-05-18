Dakota Dolezal

Paul and Natalie (Nielsen) Dolezal, Norfolk, a son, Dakota, born May 10, 2023, 10:35 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 4 ounces. Siblings are AnnaLeah, 3, and Luca, 2. Grandparents are Larry and Susie Nielsen of Brunswick, Steven and Deanna Dolezal of Norfolk and Brad and Dianna Best of Henderson. Great-grandparents are Dale and Mary Nielsen of Creighton.

