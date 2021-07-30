Cora Ronspies

Cameron and Kaitlyn (Evans) Ronspies, Lincoln, a daughter, Cora James, born July 22, 2021, 1:40 p.m., Bryan LGH, Lincoln, 6 pounds, 3 ounces. Grandparents are Holli Ronspies and Roger Ronspies, both of Pierce, and Danny and Heather McCullock of Lincoln. Great-grandparents are Jim and Carol Thompson of Norfolk, Jim and LaVonna Evans of Lincoln and Joyce and Larry McCullock of Decatur.
Lane and Shelby Stange, Winside, a daughter, Oakley Grace, born July 6, 2021, 7:06 p.m., Providence Medical Center, Wayne, 6 pounds, 5 ounces. Sibling is Elyas, 4. Grandparents are Bob and Anita Stange of Osmond and Jay and Lisa Koch of Winside.
William “Caleb” Zohner and Bridget Shelden, Norfolk, a daughter, Grace Ann, born July 15, 2021, 5:42 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Grandparents are LeRoy Shelden and Ann Shelden, both of Norfolk, and Bill and the late JoAnn Zohner of Battle Creek. Great-grandparen…
Nick and Katrina (Leader) Beckman, Carroll, a son, Kamden Timothy, born June 8, 2021, 7:55 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 9 pounds. Grandparents are Sharon and the late Tim Leader of Norfolk and Cindy and the late Dennis Beckman of Wayne. Great-grandparent is Rita Leader of Hartington.
Jacob and Felicia (Charter) Jansen, Norfolk, a son, Aiden Bradley, born July 7, 2021, 8:20 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Grandparents are Brad and Lisa Charter of Norfolk and Tenley Jansen of Columbus. Great-grandparents are Owen Charter of Fremont, Dean and Patr…
Taylor and Sarah (Fanta) Johnson, Hartington, a son, William Jeffrey, born July 7, 2021, 11:37 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 6 pounds, 7 ounces. Sibling is Marlee, 20 months. Grandparents are Jeff and Gaylene Johnson of Columbus and Bill and Colleen Fanta of Creighton. Great-grandpar…
Nicholas and Chrystal (Holland) Martinez, Norfolk, a son, Moxley, born June 25, 2021,12:10 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. Siblings are Mya, 11, and Nikko, 3. Grandparents are Paul IV and Cecilia Holland of Norfolk, Tracey and Robert Nelson of Lincoln, Laurie and B…
Kevin LaVey and Hannah Henery, Norfolk, a daughter, Layla Grace, born July 6, 2021, 7:37 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 7 ounces. Siblings are Hendrix, 6, and Izabella, 2. Grandparents are Galin Heimann of Pilger and Heath Henery and Sandra LaVey, both of Norfolk. Great-gran…
Lucas and Erika (Beltz) Paustian, Hoskins, a daughter, Paisley Jeanette Sue, born June 18, 2021, 7:50 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Siblings are Jaxyn, 6, and Aubree, 2. Grandparents are Peg Paustian, Jay and Heidi Beltz and Jr. and Deanna Paustian, all of Norfol…