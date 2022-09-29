Chad Chapek and Nicole Polt, Norfolk, a daughter, Cora Avery, born Sept. 18, 2022, 3:30 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Sibling is Capri, 2. Grandparents are Barb Polt and Terry Riege of Norfolk, Galen Polt and Bobbie Toutges of Skakopee, Minn., Deb and Warren Jensen of Norfolk and Dean and Lynne Shonka of Columbus. Great-grandparents are Carolyn Polt, Jim and Clara Richmuth, all of Pierce, and Marlene Fink of Columbus.

Cora Chapek

Peter Pfeifer

Noah and Michaela (Heimes) Pfeifer, Norfolk, a son, Peter Daniel, born Sept. 15, 2022, 5:34 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Sibling is Arthur, 1. Grandparents are Terry and Sandy Heimes and Neil and Becky Pfeifer, all of Norfolk. Great-grandparents are Jack and Arl…

Alexander Schaefer

Travis Schaefer and Charley Eicher, Norfolk, a son, Alexander James, born Sept. 15, 2022, 9:35 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Sibling is Addison Schaefer, 8. Grandparents are Dave and Lori Hilliges of Norfolk and Charles Eicher and Lona Wing of Phoenix, Ariz.

William Ohl

Christian and Cassandra (Prothman) Ohl, Norfolk, a son, William James, born Sept. 19, 2022, 6:23 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Grandparents are Maynard and Joy Ohl of Norfolk and Tony and Bev Prothman of Platte County.