Joe and Megan (Kleinschmit) Kindler, Pierce, a son, Connor, born June 5, 2023, 9:30 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 9 pounds, 3 ounces. 

Tags

In other news

Kollyns Ditter

Andrew and Emma (Mausbach) Ditter, Norfolk, a daughter, Kollyns, born June 8, 2023, 12:44 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Siblings are Kennedy, 5, Calvin, 4, and Carter, 1. Grandparents are Tom and Jodi Mausbach of Madison and Brent and Deb Ditter of Hoskins.

Connor Kindler

Joe and Megan (Kleinschmit) Kindler, Pierce, a son, Connor, born June 5, 2023, 9:30 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 9 pounds, 3 ounces. 