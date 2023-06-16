Connor Kindler

Joe and Megan (Kleinschmit) Kindler, Pierce, a son, Connor, born June 5, 2023, 9:30 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 9 pounds, 3 ounces.
Andrew and Emma (Mausbach) Ditter, Norfolk, a daughter, Kollyns, born June 8, 2023, 12:44 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Siblings are Kennedy, 5, Calvin, 4, and Carter, 1. Grandparents are Tom and Jodi Mausbach of Madison and Brent and Deb Ditter of Hoskins.
