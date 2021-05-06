Camden Martinson

Chris and Macey (Gronenthal) Martinson, Norfolk, a son, Camden Maddux, born April 20, 2021, 7:49 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Grandparents are Carl and the late Kim Martinson of Pierce and Tim and Joanne Gronenthal of rural Platte Center. 

Easton Miller

Mitchell and Jolene (French) Miller, Omaha, a son, Easton Joseph, born April 23, 2021, 7:35 a.m., Methodist Women’s Hospital, Omaha, 6 pounds, 6 ounces. Grandparents are Jan and Dayla Miller of Omaha and Patrick and Karla French of Battle Creek. Great-grandparents are Danny and Donna Smith o…

Camden Martinson

Lennyx Steffen

Aaron and Dana (Dickes) Steffen, Hartington, a daughter, Lennyx, born April 29, 2021, 8:28 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 9 pounds, 1 ounce. Siblings are JJ, 2, and Cooper, 1. Grandparents are Gene and Sue Dickes and Matt and Kathie Dresden, all of Hartington.

Wilhelmina Wurdeman

Chad and Chandra (Zohner) Wurdeman, Madison, a daughter, Wilhelmina, born April 26, 2021, 3:48 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 7 ounces. Sibling is Adrianna, 11. Grandparents are Bill and JoAnn Zohner of Norfolk and Jim Wurdeman of Verdigre. Great-grandparents are Willard and…

Brinley Apfel

Josh and Kaylene (Curtis) Apfel, Norfolk, a daughter, Brinley James, born April 22, 2021, 11:43 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds. Siblings are Kinsley, 6, Kaydence, 4, and Blake, 2. Grandparents are Robb and Dorene Curtis and Darren and Bonnie Apfel, all of Norfolk. Great-grand…

Bryden Hild

Kevin and Miranda (Montgomery) Hild, Neligh, a son, Bryden William, born April 14, 2021, 4:45 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Siblings are Cheyney, 4, and Peysyn, 2. Grandparents are Darell Montgomery and LuRae Montgomery, both of Creighton, and Cindy Hild and the l…

Connor Kleensang

Travis and Rachel (Kettelhake) Kleensang, Hoskins, a son, Connor Michael, born March 31, 2021, 8:37 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 1 ounces. Sibling is Lauren, 2. Grandparents are Harold and Diane Kettelhake of Elk Creek and Randy and Rhonda Kleensang of Hoskins.

Lucyle Frisch

Jason and Brittany (Pederson) Frisch, Hoskins, a daughter Lucyle, born April 12, 2021, 4:41 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Siblings are Brody, 5, and Calan, 3. Grandparents are Brad and Patricia Lewis, Robert and Julie Frisch, all of Norfolk, and James Pederson of…

Alyssa Haselhorst

Eric and Callie (Nelson) Haselhorst, Elgin, a daughter, Alyssa Jo, born March 2, 2021, 9:24 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 6 pounds, 8 ounces. Sibling is Bryce, 2. Grandparents are Craig and Carla Nelson of Newman Grove and Gary and Lucille Haselhorst of Randolph. Great-grandparent is…