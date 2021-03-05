Brooks Neuhaus

Cory and Marissa (Prince) Neuhaus, Winside, a son, Brooks Russell, born March 1, 2021, 6:49 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 9 pounds, 11 ounces. Sibling is Weston, 3. Grandparents are Lisha and Daryl Hahn, Ryan Prince and Alan and Tammy Neuhaus.
Matt and Jennifer (Romohr) Wrenholt, Lincoln, a daughter, Skylar Echo, born Feb. 11, 2021, Bryan Hospital, Lincoln, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Sibling is Grayson, 2. Grandparents are Kim and Beth Romohr of Lincoln and John and Rhonda Wrenholt of Norfolk.
Trent and Ashton (Johnson) Spieker, a daughter, Avie Katherine, born Jan. 23, 2021, 3:28 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Grandparents are Doug and Stacy Johnson of Pierce and Cary and Kim Spieker of Hadar. Great-grandparents are Virginia Johnson of Norfolk, Royal V…
Shawn and Stefanie (Hoffman) Dvorak, Pierce, a son, Hudson Christopher, born Feb. 2, 2021, 4:26 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 6 pounds, 5 ounces. Siblings are Sawyer, 5, and Barron, 3. Grandparents are Cara Hoffman of Norfolk, Bill and Tammy Hoffman, Sharlene Dvorak, Scott and Joanne…
Austin Seymour and April Arehart, Norfolk, a daughter, Addilyn Rose, born Feb. 6, 2021, 2:09 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 6 pounds, 1 ounce. Grandparents are Randy and Melony Arehart of Neligh, RJ Seymour and Angie of Norfolk and Kerri Anderson and Tony of Chadron. Great-grandparent…
Adam and Kendra (Donner) Hahlbeck, Lindsay, a son, River Ray, born Feb. 9, 2021, 12:20 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Sibling is Easton, 2. Grandparents are Keith and Connie Donner of Madison and Gary and Sherrie Hahlbeck of Battle Creek. Great-grandparents are Jun…
Tyler and Sarah (Johnson) Carpenter, Olathe, Kan., a daughter, Mae Genevieve, born Feb. 16, 2021, 2:30 a.m., Olathe Medical Center, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Sibling is Elise, 3. Grandparents are Mark and Deb Johnson of Norfolk and Rob and Suzanne Carpenter of Park City, Utah. Great-grandparents …
Brady Fister and Harley Waggoner, Norfolk, a son, Arlo James, born Feb. 2, 2021, 10:43 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 5 pounds, 15 ounces. Grandparents are Janna and Ron Fister and Bill Waggoner, all of Norfolk, and Susan Sorrick of Stanton.
Mitchel and Megan (Leicy) Miller, Norfolk, a daughter, Collance Marie, born Feb. 10, 2021, 10:42 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 6 pounds, 7 ounces. Sibling is Tripp, 21 months. Grandparents are Calvin and PeggySue Miller, Duane Leicy and Ann Adams.