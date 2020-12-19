Bodhi Heinold

Chase and Whitney (Johnson) Heinold, Essex, Iowa, a son, Bodhi Patrick, born Dec. 11, 2020, 1:14 p.m., Methodist Women’s Hospital, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Siblings are Gwen, 4, and Blair, 2. Grandparents are Howard and Christy Johnson and Jeff and Lynn Heinold, all of Essex. Great-grandparents are MaryLou Johnson of Essex and Tom and Lola Brockman of Norfolk.
In other news
Jayde Bomar, Norfolk, a daughter, Taytum, born Dec. 3, 2020, 5:25 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Siblings are Sage, 15, Reina, 14, Maci, 10, Bailey, 5. Grandparents are Pam and Vince Lieb of Lincoln and Kevin Bomar of Norfolk. Great-grandparents are Jim and Velda L…
Micah and Jadrianne (Lippman) Smith, Chadron, a daughter, Rowyn Ronnie, born Nov. 3, 2020, 10:19 p.m., Chadron Community Hospital, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Sibling is Joslyn, 2. Grandparents are Ron and VerJean Lippman of Norfolk and Brad and Pam Smith of Tuscon, Ariz. Great-grandparent is Barb H…
Kevin and Lisa (Connot) Kowalski, Norfolk, a daughter, Taya Annette, born Nov. 19, 2020, 5:37 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Siblings are Kash, 4, and Coy, 3. Grandparents are Linda Connot of Valentine and Ken and Jean Kowalski of Loup City. Great-grandparent is C…
Patrick and Elizabeth (Connealy) Meuret, Norfolk, a son, Leo Vincent, born Nov. 16, 2020, 8:25 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Sibling is Lilly Anne, 1. Grandparents are Michael and Mary Meuret of Norfolk and Joe and Carla Connealy of Bellevue. Great-grandparents ar…
Daniel and Kelsey (Kumm) Chaffin, Norfolk, a daughter, Laikyn Joleen, born Nov. 17, 2020, 11:27 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Grandparents are Kelvin and Joleen Kumm of Wausa and David and Carla Chaffin of Pleasant Hill, Mo.
Mark and Kirsten (Fink) Dendinger, Hartington, a daughter, Paxtynn Rose, born Nov. 18, 2020, 4:08 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Grandparents are David and Joyce Fink of Wausa and William and Lisa Dendinger of Hartington. Great-grandparents are Betty and Eldon Fink…
Scott and Jill (Mollhoff) Junck, Randolph, a son, Thomas Henry, born Nov. 20, 2020, 8:12 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Siblings are Chase, 13, Owen, 11, Emmett, 7, Andrew, 4, and Charlie, 3. Grandparents are Donald and Janice Mollhoff of Tilden and Daryl and Anne…
Jamieson and Samantha (Wetzler) Alexander, Plainview, a son, Parker Dale, born Nov. 9, 2020, 12:15 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 5 ounces. Grandparents are Gaylyn and Joan Alexander of Plainview, Rich Wetzler of Winner, S.D., and Michele Wetzler of Mead. Great-grandparents …