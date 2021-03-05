Avie Spieker

Trent and Ashton (Johnson) Spieker, a daughter, Avie Katherine, born Jan. 23, 2021, 3:28 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Grandparents are Doug and Stacy Johnson of Pierce and Cary and Kim Spieker of Hadar. Great-grandparents are Virginia Johnson of Norfolk, Royal Vondracek of Lincoln, Hank and Diane Thieman of Petersburg and Laura Mae Spieker of Neligh.
Matt and Jennifer (Romohr) Wrenholt, Lincoln, a daughter, Skylar Echo, born Feb. 11, 2021, Bryan Hospital, Lincoln, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Sibling is Grayson, 2. Grandparents are Kim and Beth Romohr of Lincoln and John and Rhonda Wrenholt of Norfolk.
Cory and Marissa (Prince) Neuhaus, Winside, a son, Brooks Russell, born March 1, 2021, 6:49 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 9 pounds, 11 ounces. Sibling is Weston, 3. Grandparents are Lisha and Daryl Hahn, Ryan Prince and Alan and Tammy Neuhaus.
Brady Fister and Harley Waggoner, Norfolk, a son, Arlo James, born Feb. 2, 2021, 10:43 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 5 pounds, 15 ounces. Grandparents are Janna and Ron Fister and Bill Waggoner, all of Norfolk, and Susan Sorrick of Stanton.
Mitchel and Megan (Leicy) Miller, Norfolk, a daughter, Collance Marie, born Feb. 10, 2021, 10:42 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 6 pounds, 7 ounces. Sibling is Tripp, 21 months. Grandparents are Calvin and PeggySue Miller, Duane Leicy and Ann Adams.