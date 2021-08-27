Autumn Doty

Michael and Kristi Doty, Page, a daughter, Autumn Kay, born Aug. 5, 2021, 11:19 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds. Sibling is Addison, 10. Grandparents are Kevin and Carolyn Petersen of Brunswick, Jean Doty of Page and Mike Doty of Morrill. Great-grandparents are Alice and Leland Asa of Berthoud, Colo.
Matt and Laura (Thomas) Haase, Winside, a daughter, Sadie Jo, born Aug. 24, 2021, 4:11 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Sibling is Kendall, 2. Grandparents are Jeff and Diane Haase, Shari Puntney and Al and Shelly Thomas, all of Norfolk. Great-grandparents are Betty…
Brock and Kylee (Simpson) Soderberg, Norfolk, a son, Landon Clay, born Aug. 18, 2021, 7:40 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Sibling is Grayson, 2. Grandparents are Larry and Teresa Soderberg of Wakefield and Leslie Simpson of Norfolk. Great-grandparents are Charles …
Colton and Nicole (Retzlaff) Hahn, Orchard, a son, Lincoln Robert, born Aug. 20, 2021, 7:37 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 9 pounds, 1 ounce. Sibling is Lillian, 4. Grandparents are Mary Kay and Scott Retzlaff of Norfolk and Pam and Glenn Hahn of Orchard. Great-grandparent is Shirley …
Tom and Nicole (Beller) Johnson, Norfolk, a son, Callahan Berck, born July 6, 2021, 7:51 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 12 ounces. Grandparents are Bert and the late Sue Johnson of Plainview and Jack and the late Connie Beller of Lindsay. Great-grandparents are Alan and Fran…
Gary and Crystal (Harper) Boubin, Norfolk, a son, Myles Dean, born Aug. 13, 2021, 12:58 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Siblings are Emery, 7, and Reece, 4. Grandparents are Emil and Vivian Boubin of Norfolk, Penny Drueppel of Columbus and Steve Harper of Humphrey.…
Derek and Emily (Becker) Rowe, Dunbar, a son, Asher Dean, born Aug. 8, 2021, 8:30 a.m., Bryan East, Lincoln, 8 pounds, 13 ounces. Sibling is Dake, 1. Grandparents are Randy and Ginger Rowe of Syracuse and Dean and Ruth Becker of Vermillion, S.D.
Tate and Becky (Carroll) Wolf, Omaha, a son, Calvin Dean, born July 22, 2021, 5:29 a.m., Methodist Women’s Hospital, Omaha, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Sibling is Mathilda, 6. Grandparents are Don and Mary Carroll and Diane Wolf, all of Stanton. Great-grandparent is Bernadine Backstrom of Stanton.
Bronson and Jill (Winkelbauer) Stonacek, Norfolk, a daughter, Jolie Dawn, born July 21, 2021, 5:34 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Sibling is Kate, 2. Grandparents are Dawn and the late Matt Winkelbauer of Norfolk and Todd and Linda Stonacek of Pierce. Great-grandp…