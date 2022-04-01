Kevin and Kimberly (Short) Keller, Omaha, a daughter, Aubry Jean, born March 21, 2022. Sibling is Brylynn. Grandparents are Gayle and Donna Short of Norfolk and Bert and Cheryl Keller of Eustis.

Nick and Maggie Borgmann, Lincoln, a daughter, Catherine Ann, born March 16, 8 pounds, 12 ounces. Siblings are Pete, 5, and Jake, 3. Grandparents are Dave and Mary Jo Forch of Stratton and Chuck and Lori Borgmann of Norfolk. Great-grandparents are Bob and Helen Borgmann of Creighton, Willard…

Kyle and Rachel Short, Gretna, a son, Kaden Gayle, born March 24, 2022. Sibling is Charlotte. Grandparents are Gayle and Donna Short of Norfolk and David and Susan Williams of Beauford, S.C.

Dalton and Brianna (Schulzkump) Polt, Pierce, a daughter, Pipyr Laverne, born March 29, 2022, 10:20 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Grandparents are David and Lisa Polt of Pierce and Doug and Joleen Schulzkump of West Point. Great-grandparents are Bill and Sharolyn B…