Ashlynn Straetker

Jonathan and Myriah (Santistevan) Straetker, a daughter, Ashlynn Mae, born May 13, 2021, 4:20 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Grandparents are Karol and Tracy Santistevan of Casper, Wyo., and Bernard and Marjory Straetker of Morrill.
AJ and Morgan (Obermiller) Spanel, Omaha, a son, Brooks Alan, born May 11, 2021, 5:07 p.m., Women’s Methodist Hospital, Omaha, 9 pounds, 5 ounces. Grandparents are Dwayne and Torri Obermiller and Jim and Ronda Spanel, all of Norfolk.
Dustin and Melissa (Sackschewsky) Schock, Fullerton, a daughter, Freya Eva, born May 10, 2021, 4:15 p.m., Memorial Community Hospital, Aurora, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Sibling is Everly, 3. Grandparents are Wayne and Cheryl Sackschewsky of York and Roman and Wilma Schock of Norfolk. Great-grandpa…
Chris and Macey (Gronenthal) Martinson, Norfolk, a son, Camden Maddux, born April 20, 2021, 7:49 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Grandparents are Carl and the late Kim Martinson of Pierce and Tim and Joanne Gronenthal of rural Platte Center. Great-grandparents are…
Mitchell and Jolene (French) Miller, Omaha, a son, Eston Joseph, born April 23, 2021, 7:35 a.m., Methodist Women’s Hospital, Omaha, 6 pounds, 6 ounces. Grandparents are Jan and Dayla Miller of Omaha and Patrick and Karla French of Battle Creek. Great-grandparents are Danny and Donna Smith of…
Aaron and Dana (Dickes) Steffen, Hartington, a daughter, Lennyx, born April 29, 2021, 8:28 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 9 pounds, 1 ounce. Siblings are JJ, 2, and Cooper, 1. Grandparents are Gene and Sue Dickes and Matt and Kathie Dresden, all of Hartington.
Chad and Chandra (Zohner) Wurdeman, Madison, a daughter, Wilhelmina, born April 26, 2021, 3:48 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 7 ounces. Sibling is Adrianna, 11. Grandparents are Bill and JoAnn Zohner of Norfolk and Jim Wurdeman of Verdigre. Great-grandparents are Willard and…
Josh and Kaylene (Curtis) Apfel, Norfolk, a daughter, Brinley James, born April 22, 2021, 11:43 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds. Siblings are Kinsley, 6, Kaydence, 4, and Blake, 2. Grandparents are Robb and Dorene Curtis and Darren and Bonnie Apfel, all of Norfolk. Great-grand…
Kevin and Miranda (Montgomery) Hild, Neligh, a son, Bryden William, born April 14, 2021, 4:45 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Siblings are Cheyney, 4, and Peysyn, 2. Grandparents are Darell Montgomery and LuRae Montgomery, both of Creighton, and Cindy Hild and the l…