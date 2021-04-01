Asher Coover

Kyle and Donna (Noble) Coover, Norfolk, a son, Asher Dwayne, born March 24, 2021, 12:20 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Sibling is Hazel, 3. Grandparents are Thomas and Romona Noble and Tony and Shelly Coover, all of Norfolk. Great-grandparents are Pat Coover and Bill and Glenda Schuelter, all of Norfolk, and Mary Jean Petersen of Moorseville, Ind.
In other news
Spencer and Mandi (Benck) Wieser, a daughter, Reese Louise, born Feb. 11, 2021, 2:09 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Sibling is Rowen, 3. Grandparents are Jimmy and Bronwyn Benck of Norfolk and Steve and Karen Wieser of Humphrey. Great-grandparents are Gerald and She…
Scott and Debi (Schulz) Doerr, Plainview, a son, Myles Louis, born March 29, 2021, 11:31 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Siblings are Colyns, 8, Emersyn, 6, and Cayson, 3. Grandparents are Karen and the late Louis Schulz of Pierce and David and Renee Doerr of Creig…
Cole and Ashley (Engdahl) McCallum, Kansas City, Mo., a son, Carson Kent, born April 1, 2021, 1:19 a.m., 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Sibling is Emery, 2. Grandparents are Kent and Sally McCallum of Norfolk and Dave and Susie Engdahl of Omaha. Great-grandparents are Jan Froehlich, Virgil and Betty Fr…
Shelby Conway, Norfolk, a daughter, Bella Mae, born March 29, 2021, 11:09 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Sibling is Royal, 2.
Kyle and Donna (Noble) Coover, Norfolk, a son, Asher Dwayne, born March 24, 2021, 12:20 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Sibling is Hazel, 3. Grandparents are Thomas and Romona Noble and Tony and Shelly Coover, all of Norfolk. Great-grandparents are Pat Coover and Bi…
Jason Erickson and Amanda Seymour, Osmond, a son, Myles Richard, born March 17, 2021, 9:30 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Siblings are Aubree, 8, and Gunnar, 5. Grandparents are RJ Seymour and Angela Bright of Norfolk, Kerri and Tony Anderson of Chadron and Diane E…
John and Danielle (Watts) Steinkraus, Plainview, a son, Riggson Lowell, born March 7, 2021, 4:17 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Siblings are Ryker, 3, and Rex, 1. Grandparents are Barry and Lou Steinkraus of Plainview and Dennis and Roberta Watts of Norfolk. Great-g…
Damian and Christy (Zohner) Prokopec, Norfolk, a daughter, Theodora Helen, born March 21, 2021, 6:13 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 5 pounds, 15 ounces. Grandparents are Jim and Donette Prokopec and Todd and Anne Zohner. Great-grandparents are Darlene Volovsek of Clarkson and Geneviev…
Adam and Mariah (Hodson) Bloomquist, Norfolk, a son, Jack Orville Rodney, born Feb. 15, 2021, 7:42 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 5 ounces. Siblings are Kyler, 9, and Ella, 4. Grandparents are Kelly and Luella Hodson of Osmond and Rodney and Teresa Bloomquist of Norfolk. Gre…