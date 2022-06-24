Arian Al-Khaled

Mustafa Al-Khaled and Dania Naser, Norfolk, a son, Arian, born June 21, 2022, 2:24 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Grandparents are Kamel and Maysa Al-Khaled and Zuheir and Majida Naser, all of Jordan.

Jaxson Doerr

Grant and MacKenzie Doerr, Pierce, a son, Jaxson Pratt, born June 16, 2022, 12:28 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 9 pounds, 2 ounces. Siblings are Blayke, 5, and Lauren, 3. Grandparents are Mike and Tammie Schlote and Dave and Renee Doerr, all of Creighton. Great-grandparents are Marga…

Travis and Lindsay (Oestreich) Hinkel, Hadar, a son, Beckett James, born May 3, 2022, 7:49 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Siblings are Hadlee, 6, and Sawyer, 3. Grandparents are Brian and Renea Oestreich of Pierce and Steve and Pam Hinkel of Mondamin, Iowa. Great-g…