Annie Bessmer

Taylor and Whitney (Michael) Bessmer, Omaha, a daughter, Annie Jean, born Dec. 30, 2019, 7:45 p.m., Bergan Mercy, Omaha, 9 pounds, 5 ounces. Grandparents are Dennis and Nicki Michael of Albion and Terry and Barb Bessmer of Norfolk. Great-grandparents are Barb Michael of Albion and Helen Langel of Norfolk.
Aaron and Ellen (Steck) Keck, Plainview, a daughter, Cora Rose, born Jan. 24, 2020, 7:19 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 5 pounds, 12 ounces. Grandparents are Steve and Angie Keck of Plainview and Bill and Jana Steck of Salina, Kan. Great-grandparents are Darrell and Peggy Keck and Del…
Ryan and Alicia Gutz, Osmond, a daughter, Mackenzie Faith, born Jan. 29, 2020, 11:56 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Siblings are Hailey, 5, and Liam, 1. Grandparents are Terry and Rhonda Johnson of Norfolk and Phil and Deb Gutz of Osmond. Great-grandparents are Fr…
Larry and Michelle Carley, Norfolk, twin daughter and son, Fayth and Logan, born Jan. 27, 2020, 12:57 and 1:06 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, and 6 pounds, 14 ounces, respectively. Siblings are Caden, 15, Paige, 13, Emily, 11, and Caleb, 9. Grandparents are Linda G…
Anthony and Erin (Miller) Vogel, Stanton, a daughter, Brooklyn Grace, born Dec. 21, 2019, 1:39 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Grandparents are Mark and Sue Miller of Madison and Bobbie Kai and Terry Vogel of Norfolk. Great-grandparents are Darlene Freudenburg of M…
Dana and Alyssa (Papstein) Conyers, Norfolk, a daughter, Rain Elizabeth, born Jan. 21, 2020, 5:01 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Siblings are Kellan, deceased, and Rocket, 2. Grandparents are Todd and Barb Papstein of Norfolk and Diane Conyers of Crete. Great-grand…
Tyler and Taylor (Brockman) Johnson, Essex, Iowa, a daughter, Lennox Charlotte, born Jan. 24, 2020, 8:41 a.m., Women's Methodist Hospital, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Sibling is Brock, 31/2. Grandparents are Jenny Brockman of Omaha, Steve Brockman of St. Joseph, Mo., and Howard and Christy Johnson …
Brice and Jenah (Finkral) Stubben, Battle Creek, a daughter, Juliette Elise, born Jan. 25, 2020, Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Sibling is Camden, 4. Grandparents are Tim and Vicki Finkral of Battle Creek, Ryan and Ami Goetsch of Norfolk and Dave and Sandy Seid or Peoria…
Greg and Kari (Wagner) Ebel, Verdigre, a son, Eli Victor, born Nov. 10, 2019, 10:17 a.m., Methodist Women’s Hospital, Omaha, 5 pounds, 3 ounces. Siblings are Zachary, 4, and Garrett, 2½. Grandparents are Gary and Kathy Wagner and Jerry and Peggy Ebel, all of Winnetoon. Great-grandparents are…